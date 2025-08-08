Open Extended Reactions

Nordeus and Zynga have published their substantial annual update for soccer management game Top Eleven on iOS and Android.

Players will find overhauled stadium and club building mechanics once they log back in, which the developers hope will enhance their immersion and engagement. The Grounds section has been revamped to feature expanded stadium customization options and daily activities. A new section called "Campus" covers what was previously club-building, enhancing it with additional content.

The core of the game -- building a global soccer powerhouse from the ground up -- remains the same.

Fan Loyalty is coming in as a brand-new feature. By living up to expectations and performing consistently on the field, players can gain more followers and energize them, which will boost the performance of their star players on the pitch thanks to the stronger support from the audience -- a very real feedback loop from the real world that will make the casual title a little more authentic.