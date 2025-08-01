Rematch, the multiplayer soccer game best described as Rocket League on foot, has managed to attract more than five million players shortly after releasing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Along with this piece of news came the game's first major update, which addressed a lot of the issues players have spotted at launch. The developers emphasized that not every problem could be solved with this update -- especially areas such as netcode and crossplay are difficult to rush.
Among the highly requested changes in this update are the ability to remap gamepad controls -- albeit in a rather basic form for the moment -- and better hit detection, which should enable the goalkeeper to make catches instead of deflections more consistently. Another goal-related fix is improved goal validation to ensure that scores are only given when the ball is actually over the line. At launch, many last-second saves weren't properly registered and resulted in goals being given that shouldn't have counted.
Players interested in the nitty gritty can check the full Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes below.
Fixed an issue where the ball would be deflected instead of being caught by the goalkeeper in certain situations. The ball speed was not correctly evaluated to decide whether to catch or deflect.
Improved goal validation when the ball is caught on the goal line. Decision making now uses a delay to check for potential deflect/catch and account for network variation before validating the goal.
Other general netcode improvements and fixes.
Multiple fixes to camera during goal replays, removing jitter.
Fixes to "hindering" (physical contact between players). It should now be more efficient to "body block" opponents.
Fixed end match screens skip function (at last!). Scoreboard can now be analyzed without going back to ranking screen automatically.
Fixed pause menu toggle in any stage of match. Pause menu should be accessible at all times during matches.
Fixed various crashes happening during post-goal sequence.
New statics tap animations.
Polish on volley shoots animations.
Polish on dive player animations.
Polish on pushball animations.
Minor animation improvements and fixes.
Fixed an issue where goalkeepers were not reacting to opponents' collisions. Goalkeepers should now react to other player's physical presence the same way other players do (this does not change the rules of invulnerability against tackles).
Fixed several issues with the physical and visual state of the ball inside menus and at matches' kickoff.
Shots deviated by an outfield player's defense mode now have a wider angle, except against goalkeeper or sweeper shots.
On mouse and keyboard, when performing a tap, the camera control is given back a bit sooner than before (more news on mouse and keyboard tap aiming soon!).
Fixed an issue with Ball Camera Lock while using mouse and keyboard where the camera would teleport back to the previous position when shooting.
Fixed an issue where pushball would not keep last direction inputted when going quickly back to neutral.
Increased communication/ball call cooldown from 0.8 to 1s, to slightly decrease comms spam.
Shots now trigger a rumble during the shoot preparation.
Goal Bursts are now stopped correctly after goal replay.
Multiple VFX fixes and improvements during and after goal replay.
Fixed pause menu footer display in match.
Fixed missing move input in spectator mode.
Fixed spectator icon on match livefeed.
Fixed ping icons legibility. Switched icon and background colors.
Fixed opponent nametag in match stats screen (color fixes.)
Display player number for opponents in scoreboard.
Fixed scoreboard input actions display in footer.
Audio update for the UI SFX of post match screens.
Update on the music integration during the start section of a match.
Various audio update on animations.
Fixed a bug where the music playing during the beginning of a match was not the expected one.
Multiple environment and lighting improvements and fixes.
Multiple minor fixes to tutorials and workshops.
Colorblind mode. When activated, this option will change color selection for teams at match start, according to the three main types of colorblindness (deuteranopia, protanopia, tritanopia). In the next patch, this feature will be pushed further, to apply a filter on the whole screen.
Visual update of player progression screen -- improved readability and UI feedback.
Added voice channel parameter choice on custom match parameter screen, allowing to chat with all players in the lobby, useful to train with friends on both teams.
Fixed ball indicator arrow orientation, was not always following the ball.
Fixed navigation focus and camera in customization menu.
Fixed social panel navigation and display issues.
Fixed "Some players in lobby are still in a match" pop-up can not be displayed in same time as reconnect prompt.
Fixed options footer display.
Fixed matchmaking research panel visibility.
Fixed input action text "Leave lobby" in custom match matchmaking.
Fixed reconnect state being applied to players leaving a server after a ranked game was deemed incomplete.
Fixed mouse navigation in custom match parameter screen.
Fixed purchase popup toggle in customization menu.
Fixed items thumbnail background in store menu.
Fixed focused state lost on clicking spin wheel buttons.
Fixed "press any key" display in launch screen.
Fixed rank icons in player profile menu.
Fixed custom keyboard mapping preset selection.
Fixed keyboard custom profile input modifier option showing as enabled by default.
Fixed reconnect pop-up overlap.
Fixed missing status when a friend is in a custom match lobby on Xbox.
Fixed warning message overlap.
Fixed victory mood thumbnails display.
Fixed player card customization screen display.
Fixed currencies packs order.
Fixed language options not being properly saved on first launch.
Fixed user agreement not being translated in languages other than English.
Fixed Xbox version missing rich presence when a friend is currently in a custom match lobby.
Special skins now have an assigned voice.
Various audio fix within the menus.
Audio and voice language options settings are now correctly saved.
Update on SFX for the tutorials and workshops.
Multiple localization fixes and improvements in the options menu.
Multiple UI fixes and improvements.
Multiple fixes in tutorials.
Lighting improvement in Player Profile menus.
Add detail modification for small actors, on levels and VRs.
Add new balls to Prologue (ball customization will be coming soon).
Add crowd spawn/distribution textures for stadiums.
Increase minimum LOD in low settings for Customization menu.
Fixed head sections.
Fixed corrupted crosshair on certain actions.
Fixed crowd LOD bias.
Fixed UI material AA.
UI textures improvement.
Cast shadow, WPO and VSM optimization on VRs/Stadium.
Meshes fixes and optimization on levels.
Optimize minimap and line textures.
Fixed material time period.
Fixed accessories material on the Ponytail hairstyle.
Fixed Jelly Tails and Golden Flyaways hairstyle materials.
Fixed eyelashes material.
Fixed characters textures compression settings.
Update goal reaction behavior for smokes and flash flares.
Playable intro lighting optimization.
Force LOD on certain sequences in playable intro.
Cast shadow optimization on VRs.
Minor material and math optimization.
Minor update for eye material.
Character parts, disable cast shadow on specific parts.