Rematch, the multiplayer soccer game best described as Rocket League on foot, has managed to attract more than five million players shortly after releasing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Along with this piece of news came the game's first major update, which addressed a lot of the issues players have spotted at launch. The developers emphasized that not every problem could be solved with this update -- especially areas such as netcode and crossplay are difficult to rush.

Among the highly requested changes in this update are the ability to remap gamepad controls -- albeit in a rather basic form for the moment -- and better hit detection, which should enable the goalkeeper to make catches instead of deflections more consistently. Another goal-related fix is improved goal validation to ensure that scores are only given when the ball is actually over the line. At launch, many last-second saves weren't properly registered and resulted in goals being given that shouldn't have counted.

Players interested in the nitty gritty can check the full Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes below.