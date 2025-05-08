Open Extended Reactions

Maximum Football's latest update is now live, bringing crucial changes to the free-to-play title that address community feedback.

Offenses were suffering from the breakthrough power of defensive linemen, making it much too arduous to plan and execute any elaborate plays. Using the community's input, developer Maximum Entertainment has adjusted the balance between offense and defense, hopefully leading to a much better playing experience. Players also have the option to run a no-huddle offense now to up the tempo of attacks and use their momentum for decisive plays.

Maximum Football also features offside penalties to punish running at the line pre-snap, a somewhat common occurrence in online matches.

Another major feature addition in the May update is the introduction of couch multiplayer. This allows players to grab a friend and play head-to-head locally on a single system -- however, a known issue with assigning a controller to the second player may pop up for a little while, so users may need a bit of patience to get started. The developers have been transparent about this and want to address it as soon as they can.

Here are all gameplay changes in Maximum Football's May 2025 update:

Onside kicks now work reliably even if you call a timeout after setting kick power, and crash‑related uniform syncing when joining sessions has been fixed.

Drill exercises (pass defense, hot routes, etc.) no longer get stuck after touchdown catches or when selecting plays.

Recovered‑punt touchdowns now correctly award possession.

Star‑player indicator logic has been added.

Penalties are now observed by the rules engine, and AI will decline unnecessary penalties when they cost more yards.

No‑huddle offenses and hurry‑up sequences no longer leave players in awkward formations or teleport defensive players.

Client‑side join logic was fixed so switching into coach mode -- and other lobby privileges -- don't reset unexpectedly.

Exhibition‑mode stats challenges now track correctly (including two‑point conversions, missed kicks, and challenge progress), and match history statistics have been cleaned up.

Conversion kicks that miss no longer trigger a touchback, and delay‑of‑game positioning on extra‑point tries is now accurate.

Sideline players and coaches react dynamically -- with animations and head‑tracking -- to real‑time events like big plays and injuries.

Overtime coach suggestions now respect whether you're allowed a conversion kick, and the new overtime ruleset is available in menu settings.

The play clock pauses during instant replays and auto‑rewind, with correct timing after turnovers and penalties (40 seconds NCAA, 25 seconds Pro).

Substitutions, depth‑chart views, and challenge‑system upgrades have been revamped.

Substitution panels now initialize properly.

Challenge values never go negative, and quest requirements update dynamically.

Fair catch, pickup and block actions on punts are now handled correctly by both AI and user, and special hot‑route pass‑block options were added.

The profanity filter has been expanded and whitelist fixes applied.

Post‑play cameras now offer multiple perspectives, and you can disable auto‑replay if you prefer.

Controller LED flashes, input handling during cinematics, and UI prompts (e.g., waiting‑for‑match, error pop‑ups) have been polished to avoid duplicates or misfires.

Practice‑mode improvements include stable previous‑play selection, non‑conflicting keybinds, and accurate replay behavior when skipping cut‑scenes.

Demo/test features were added for QA (e.g., forced practice‑map states, debug property flags) to facilitate easier testing of new match conditions.

Maximum Football is currently available on PC with a PS5 release being planned for later in 2025.