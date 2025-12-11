Open Extended Reactions

Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games have published the biggest update yet for Assetto Corsa EVO, their racing simulation currently in Early Access on PC. Among the content additions in this patch are ten vehicles and five racetracks, including the Temple of Speed (Italy's Autodromo Nazionale di Monza) and the Green Hell (Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife).

Like the other tracks available in Assetto Corsa EVO, both circuits have been laser-scanned to provide an accurate and authentic representation in the game.

The notoriously difficult Nordschleife can be driven in three different layouts, while Nürburgring itself is present with two layouts. Oulton Park Circuit also gets two layouts, while Monza and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta are both available with one layout.

This update also marks the first addition of a Formula 1 car to Assetto Corsa EVO, as hobby pilots can jump into the seats of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to take the Ferrari SF-25 for a ride.

While F1's DRS -- Drag Reduction System -- saw its final use at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this past weekend, Assetto Corsa EVO will be able to make use of the SF-25's DRS at all F1 tracks in the game thanks to the addition of DRS zones.

In addition to the SF-25, Kunos Simulazioni brought several other vehicles into the game with this patch: The Ferrari F40 LM and Porsche Cayman 718 GTA 4 RS -- the latter in two variants -- have been added to the GT category, while the road car category has been expanded to include the BMW M3 (E46) CSL, BMW M8 Competition Coupé (F92), Ferrari Daytona SP3, two variants of the Mini John Cooper S, Peugeot 205 T16, Renault 5 GT Turbo and two versions of the Toyota Supra Turbo RZ (MK IV).

Plenty of improvements have been made under the hood of the game as well, including a new tire-damping model, revised grip model, more detailed tire thermal simulation and expanded cockpit settings such as electronic brake bias and differentials.