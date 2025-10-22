Assetto Corsa Rally release date announced

Open Extended Reactions

The Assetto Corsa series is an established name among sim racing enthusiasts and will expand its range on Nov. 13 with the release of Assetto Corsa Rally for PC.

Developed by Supernova Games Studios under technical guidance from the series' creators at Kunos Simulazioni, Assetto Corsa Rally is built on the same physics engine as previous titles. Finetuned to tackle the specific challenges offered by the rally discipline, the driving model has been promised to live to the brand's high standards.

Assetto Corsa Rally will feature offline and online modes as well as dynamic environments, so players can expect changing weather conditions and a day-night-cycle that will impact driving. Elements such as temperature, humidity, surface structure and water all affect the handling of the vehicles and their performance on track. Vehicle damage, too, is set to impact car behavior.

From acceleration to braking, the developers captured all vehicle sounds used in the game from real-world cars and had professional co-drivers record realistic pace notes for their main pilots to enhance the game's immersion.

Publisher 505 Games announced that Assetto Corsa Rally will be available via Early Access, meaning that it won't be completely finished at launch, leaving room for feedback to be woven into the title's final stages of development. Around 33km of laserscanned real-life roads will be available to drive on at launch, divided into four stages with 18 variants from Wales to France.

Players can expect to find five game modes, support for triple screen setups, and ten vehicles from Group B, WRC and Rally2.

Version 1.0 is targeting 120km of road across ten stages with over 35 variants, over 30 cars, and additional game modes, including a career mode and tutorial. VR support is on the list of long-term goals as well.