It's Team of the Week time, where publisher Electronic Arts puts together its dream team of players based on recent real-life match statistics. This week, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi lead the pack with 88 OVR and 91 OVR respectively.
Messi's rise is thanks to his two assists during Inter Miami's 3-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final.
Likewise, Kane scored three goals in Bayern Munich's 5-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart, as well as a goal in their 3-2 win over Union Berlin.
You can see the full TOTW below.
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich: 91 OVR
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami: 88 OVR
Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray: 88 OVR
Williot Swedberg, Celta Vigo: 86 OVR
Tarik Muharemovic, Sassuolo: 86 OVR
Olivia Smith, Arsenal: 86 OVR
Ingrid Syrstad Engen, OL Lyonnes: 86 OVR
Cristian Romero, Tottenham Hotspur: 85 OVR
Yan Diomande, RB Leipzig: 84 OVR
Ayase Ueda, Feyenoord Rotterdam: 84 OVR
Manaka Hayashi, Chicago Stars FC: 84 OVR
Phil Harres, Holstein Kiel: 83 OVR
Senny Mayulu, Paris Saint-Germain: 83 OVR
Rasmus Højlund, Napoli: 83 OVR
Emiliano Buendía, Aston Villa: 83 OVR
Roony Bardghji, Barcelona: 83 OVR
Femi Seriki, Sheffield United: 83 OVR
Gianluca Gaetano, Cagliari: 83 OVR
Dimitris Giannoulis, FC Augsburg: 83 OVR
Yvon Mvogo, Lorient: 83 OVR
Víctor Gómez, Braga: 83 OVR
Jovo Lukic, Universitatea Cluj: 83 OVR
Ainhoa Marín, Deportivo La Coruña: 83 OVR