Open Extended Reactions

It's Team of the Week time, where publisher Electronic Arts puts together its dream team of players based on recent real-life match statistics. This week, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi lead the pack with 88 OVR and 91 OVR respectively.

Messi's rise is thanks to his two assists during Inter Miami's 3-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final.

Likewise, Kane scored three goals in Bayern Munich's 5-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart, as well as a goal in their 3-2 win over Union Berlin.

You can see the full TOTW below.