Season 2 of Sloclap's action-packed soccer game Rematch has arrived, refreshing the available battle pass rewards and bringing exciting gameplay changes to the title.

Among the changes is a new move, which was tested in the run-up to the update: the Dribble Push Ball. Coming in two variations, this skill is designed to make player movement more fluid and allow for smoother transitions in and out of dribbling.

Sloclap also overhauled the game's battle pass progression, which is important for players who yearn to unlock as many rewards as possible. Each token now requires 800 XP instead of 1,750 XP with tier costs being adjusted accordingly. This should reduce the grind required to unlock rewards. The developers further announced that they are working on other ways to make progression more engaging, such as daily missions.

In addition, the update has brought enhancements to player profiles, such as more detailed stats and the ability to showcase player cards during goal celebrations.

Find the full list of changes made in Rematch Season 2 below.

Gameplay changes

Deviation angle when the ball hits a player has been increased from 10 degrees to 20 and now always goes upwards.

Dribbles are slightly faster and cover more distance.

Added new goalkeeper volley tap animations.

Performing a Push Ball during Dribble now results in a new variation of the ability coming with new animations.

Dribble Push Ball: This version pushes the ball further, turns faster and allows fluid transitions to movement.

Movement has been made much more responsive overall, allowing faster redirections after dive and tackle abilities and smoother turns when jogging or sprinting.

Dashing on a ball now takes the ball in the dash movement and no longer stops the player with a ball control animation. This aims at integrating dashes in the dribbling kit.

Extra effort push force is reduced by 50% when performing a turn on a free ball. This change affects the golden boost: speed and distance of execution have been lowered, but the tech is easier to execute.

Changed match duration. For Ranked and Quickmatch, 5v5 and 4v4 set to five minutes and 3v3 set to four minutes.

Improved hindering network.

During recovery, it is now possible to hit a free ball (players no longer go though the ball during this timing).

New goalkeeper lob taps, push ball and lob push ball animations.

Improved contact with the ball when catching a ball as a goalkeeper.

The transition between the stop animation and the idle animation is now smoother.

New tool available in Freeplay: Cannon Ball . Players can configure it to trigger specific shooting situations for training or testing.

Player Profile: stats can now be viewed by season.

In 5v5 Ranked and 3v3 Ranked, the highest rank is now displayed on the player profile.

Updated end-of-season flow.

Added new content: VR Clouds, AR Flower Winter and Iceberg Night.

Added goal and victory celebrations.

Added player cards displayed during goal celebrations.

Added a new environment in the Training Center (Freeplay).

Adjusted colors on several pant and sock shaders.

Added screenshots in video options.

Battle Pass: token amount is now capped.

Fixes