Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports FC 26's latest themed Ultimate Team program is all about athletes who've pushed back against the odds and overcome injuries or other difficulties in their careers.

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah leads the squad with a 92 OVR card that just slightly beats his previous Team of the Week item, featuring 92 Dribbling, 90 Pace and 90 Shooting. Salah often had to skip school to make the long drive to take part in his club's training sessions and even received a special diet to overcome his underdeveloped muscles.

Making his way to Europe via Swiss club FC Basel, things almost fizzled out when Salah failed to make much of an impression at his next station, Chelsea. A prolonged stint in Italy, where he played on loan for Fiorentina and AS Roma, saved his career and ultimately led him to Liverpool, where he's become one of the best wingers of his generation.

Ranked second is Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw. The youngest of 13 siblings, Shaw was able to make it into Jamaica's U15s team when she was 13 years old and impressed scouts so much that she received several scholarship offers from the United States, which eventually led her to graduate from Tennessee and develop into one of the best strikers in women's soccer. Her Unbreakables card has 91 OVR with a 91 in Shooting, besting all of her previous limited cards in FC 26.

Here is the full EA FC 26 Unbreakables squad: