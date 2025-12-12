Open Extended Reactions

The Game Awards -- the gaming industry's biggest night -- has come and gone, crowning 2025's standout titles and revealing what's to come in 2026 and beyond.

Host Geoff Keighley kept a surprising number of announcements hidden this year, which added some spice to highly anticipated reveals.

The biggest winner of the night was Sandfall Interactive. The French studio took home a grand total of eight awards for its breakout hit, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, including the prestigious Game of the Year, Best RPG, Best Score and Music and Best Independent Game.

Jennifer English won Best Performance for her role as Maelle, adding an indirect ninth trophy to Expedition 33's tally.

Mario Kart World won Best Sports/Racing Game over nominees such as EA Sports FC 26 and F1 25. Another sports game managed to win one of the coveted TGA trophies, though: The roguelike horse racing game Umamusume: Pretty Derby was named Best Mobile Game.

Here is the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2025:

Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Multiplayer Game: ARC Raiders

Best RPG: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Action Game: Hades 2

Best Action/Adventure Game: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Sports/Racing Game: Mario Kart World

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles

Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Best VR/AR Game: The Midnight Walk

Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Best Independent Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Narrative: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Score and Music: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Debut Indie: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3

Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6

Best Ongoing Game: No Man's Sky

Best Performance: Jennifer English

Players Voice: Wuthering Waves

Game Changer: Girls Make Games

Games for Impact: South of Midnight

Best Adaptation: The Last of Us: Season 2

Innovation & Accessibility: DOOM: The Dark Ages

Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6

Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1tikal

Best ESports Game: Counterstrike 2

Best ESports Athlete: Chovy

Best ESports Team: Team Vitality

Star Wars fans were feasting Thursday night, as two games from the beloved franchise were revealed -- a racing game called Star Wars: Galactic Racer and an action RPG titled Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, which is being advertised as a spiritual successor to the legendary Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Those who prefer a more grimdark space setting were served with the highly anticipated reveal of Total War: Warhammer 40,000, the iconic strategy series' take on Games Workshop's major universe. Snippets of gameplay shown after the cinematic trailer confirm an ambitious evolution of the franchise's formula.

Larian Studios, which won everything there was to win at The Game Awards 2023 with Baldur's Game 3, delivered one of the biggest surprises of the night by revealing its next project: A return to its Divinity franchise, which was heralded by the most brutal trailer of the show.

Other highly anticipated titles making an appearance include Exodus, two Tomb Raider entries, a fresh Diablo 4 expansion, Ace Combat 8, Nioh 3 and Arknights: Endfield.