Athletes like Matthew Stafford and Penei Sewell made a valiant effort, but the 99 Club isn't the most exclusive group in Madden NFL for nothing -- it's extremely hard to break into, even if someone's on a hot streak. Madden NFL 26's ratings update for Week 18 is finally in and didn't promote any hopeful contenders into the illustrious group. The update came with quite a few changes among players ranked 90 and above, but these were all minor and didn't touch the group at the very top.
Tress Way, Bo Melton, Colston Loveland and Nick Emmanwori made the largest gains in Week 18, all of them adding four points to their respective tallies. Joey Porter Jr. also emjoyed a last-minute charge, receiving three additional points for a new OVR of 84.
Minkah Fitzpatrick lost a point at the wrong time, dropping down to 89 OVR and out of the 90s for the first time this season.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 18 ratings updates.
AFC East
Connor McGovern: 81 OVR (+2)
Taylor Rapp: 77 OVR (-1)
Keon Coleman: 75 OVR (-1)
O'Cyrus Torrence: 75 OVR (+1)
Deone Walker: 72 OVR (+1)
Alijah Vera-Tucker: 83 OVR (-1)
Armand Membou: 83 OVR (+1)
Joe Tippmann: 80 OVR (+1)
Harrison Phillips: 78 OVR (-1)
Josh Myers: 72 OVR (+2)
Malachi Moore: 71 OVR (+1)
Mike Onwenu: 84 OVR (+1)
Morgan Moses: 82 OVR (+1)
Craig Woodson: 77 OVR (+2)
Garrett Bradbury: 77 OVR (+1)
Andy Borregales: 74 OVR (+1)
Jahlani Tavai: 74 OVR (-1)
Cory Durden: 66 OVR (+2)
Elijah Ponder: 66 OVR (+2)
Minkah Fitzpatrick: 89 OVR (-1)
De'Von Achane: 88 OVR (-1)
Aaron Brewer: 85 OVR (+1)
Darren Waller: 82 OVR (-1)
Patrick Paul: 80 OVR (+1)
Tyrel Dodson: 77 OVR (+2)
Cole Strange: 73 OVR (+1)
Malik Washington: 73 OVR (+1)
Willie Gay Jr: 72 OVR (-1)
Kendall Lamm: 70 OVR (-1)
Larry Borom: 70 OVR (+1)
Jonah Savaiinaea: 68 OVR (+1)
Quinton Bell: 66 OVR (+2)
Zach Wilson: 65 OVR (-1)
AFC North
Cam Taylor-Britt: 81 OVR (-1)
Amarius Mims: 76 OVR (+2)
Orlando Brown Jr: 76 OVR (-2)
Ted Karras: 76 OVR (+1)
Ryan Rehkow: 75 OVR (+1)
Dylan Fairchild: 72 OVR (+1)
DJ Ivey: 67 OVR (+1)
Jalen Davis: 67 OVR (+1)
David Njoku: 81 OVR (-1)
Alex Wright: 72 OVR (+1)
Andre Szmyt: 71 OVR (+1)
Dawand Jones: 68 OVR (-1)
D'Angelo Ross: 64 OVR (+1)
Sam Kamara: 61 OVR (+1)
Marlon Humphrey: 87 OVR (-1)
DeAndre Hopkins: 80 OVR (-1)
Alohi Gilman: 79 OVR (+1)
Rashod Bateman: 79 OVR (-1)
Ar'Darius Washington: 78 OVR (-1)
Malaki Starks: 78 OVR (+1)
Roger Rosengarten: 78 OVR (+2)
Daniel Faalele: 74 OVR (+1)
Andrew Vorhees: 71 OVR (+1)
T.J. Tampa: 70 OVR (+1)
Aeneas Peebles: 67 OVR (-1)
Keyon Martin: 65 OVR (+1)
Jalen Ramsey: 94 OVR (-1)
Joey Porter: 84 OVR (+3)
Aaron Rodgers: 80 OVR (+1)
Nick Herbig: 78 OVR (+1)
Mason McCormick: 77 OVR (+2)
Corliss Waitman: 76 OVR (+1)
Brandin Echols: 75 OVR (+1)
Cole Holcomb: 75 OVR (-2)
Jabrill Peppers: 73 OVR (-2)
Andrus Peat: 71 OVR (-1)
Spencer Anderson: 67 OVR (+1)
Ryan McCollum: 54 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Trevor Lawrence: 82 OVR (+1)
Cam Little: 80 OVR (+1)
Tim Patrick: 76 OVR (-1)
Robert Hainsey: 74 OVR (+1)
Jack Kiser: 68 OVR (-1)
Christian Braswell: 66 OVR (+1)
Danny Striggow: 65 OVR (+1)
Peter Skoronski: 84 OVR (+1)
Amani Hooker: 78 OVR (+1)
Sebastian Joseph-Day: 78 OVR (-1)
Elic Ayomanor: 77 OVR (+1)
Arden Key: 74 OVR (-1)
Chimere Dike: 74 OVR (+1)
Oluwafemi Oladejo: 73 OVR (-1)
Jalyn Armour-Davis: 68 OVR (+1)
Jackson Slater: 67 OVR (-1)
Blake Hance: 66 OVR (+2)
Jaylen Harrell: 66 OVR (+3)
Sauce Gardner: 91 OVR (-1)
Charvarius Ward: 88 OVR (-1)
Cam Bynum: 84 OVR (+1)
Tanor Bortolini: 83 OVR (+2)
Braden Smith: 82 OVR (-1)
Laiatu Latu: 81 OVR (+2)
Matt Goncalves: 75 OVR (+1)
Spencer Shrader: 74 OVR (-1)
Jaylon Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
Adetomiwa Adebawore: 69 OVR (+2)
Riley Leonard: 67 OVR (+2)
Danny Pinter: 66 OVR (+1)
Buddy Johnson: 65 OVR (-1)
Luke Tenuta: 62 OVR (+1)
Derek Stingley Jr: 92 OVR (+1)
Dalton Schultz: 84 OVR (+1)
Jimmie Ward: 81 OVR (-2)
Azeez Al-Shaair: 80 OVR (-1)
Calen Bullock: 80 OVR (+3)
Woody Marks: 78 OVR (+1)
Jayden Higgins: 76 OVR (+1)
E.J. Speed: 75 OVR (+1)
Tommy Togiai: 73 OVR (+1)
Xavier Hutchinson: 73 OVR (+1)
Ja'Marcus Ingram: 72 OVR (-1)
Aireontae Ersery: 71 OVR (+1)
Jake Andrews: 71 OVR (+2)
Jawhar Jordan: 71 OVR (+2)
AFC West
Rashawn Slater: 92 OVR (-1)
Justin Eboigbe: 73 OVR (+1)
Mekhi Becton: 73 OVR (-1)
Bradley Bozeman: 72 OVR (+1)
Jamaree Caldwell: 71 OVR (+1)
Kolton Miller: 91 OVR (-1)
Jeremy Chinn: 82 OVR (-1)
Devin White: 73 OVR (+1)
DJ Glaze: 72 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Pola-Mao: 71 OVR (+1)
Kenny Pickett: 66 OVR (-1)
Stone Forsythe: 64 OVR (+1)
Talanoa Hufanga: 88 OVR (+2)
Alex Singleton: 81 OVR (+1)
Bo Nix: 81 OVR (-1)
Mike McGlinchey: 81 OVR (+1)
Jeremy Crawshaw: 79 OVR (+2)
Evan Engram: 78 OVR (-3)
Luke Wattenberg: 78 OVR (+1)
Ja'Quan McMillian: 76 OVR (+1)
Dondrea Tillman: 70 OVR (+1)
Frank Crum: 64 OVR (+1)
Trent McDuffie: 94 OVR (-1)
Kingsley Suamataia: 75 OVR (+1)
Wanya Morris: 69 OVR (-1)
Jeffrey Bassa: 67 OVR (-1)
NFC East
DeVonta Smith: 91 OVR (+1)
Quinyon Mitchell: 89 OVR (+2)
Jake Elliott: 79 OVR (-1)
Jaire Alexander: 78 OVR (-1)
Brandon Graham: 77 OVR (-1)
Tank Bigsby: 77 OVR (-1)
Marcus Epps: 75 OVR (-1)
Moro Ojomo: 75 OVR (+1)
Jalyx Hunt: 74 OVR (+1)
Tyler Steen: 74 OVR (+1)
Fred Johnson: 66 OVR (+1)
Brett Toth: 64 OVR (+1)
DaRon Bland: 82 OVR (-1)
Tyler Booker: 82 OVR (+1)
Ryan Flournoy: 76 OVR (+1)
Jaydon Blue: 73 OVR (+1)
Reddy Steward: 65 OVR (+1)
Terry McLaurin: 90 OVR (-1)
Jayden Daniels: 79 OVR (-1)
Tress Way: 77 OVR (+4)
Chris Paul: 75 OVR (+2)
Noah Brown: 75 OVR (-1)
Andrew Wylie: 74 OVR (-1)
Deatrich Wise Jr: 74 OVR (-1)
Josh Conerly Jr: 72 OVR (+1)
Josh Johnson: 61 OVR (+2)
Andrew Thomas: 93 OVR (+1)
Dane Belton: 76 OVR (+1)
Greg Van Roten: 76 OVR (+1)
Jon Runyan: 74 OVR (+1)
NFC North
Taylor Decker: 84 OVR (-2)
Tate Ratledge: 76 OVR (+1)
Malcolm Rodriguez: 74 OVR (-2)
Michael Niese: 64 OVR (+1)
Ryan Kelly: 91 OVR (-1)
T.J. Hockenson: 83 OVR (-1)
Joshua Metellus: 82 OVR (-1)
Jalen Redmond: 79 OVR (+2)
Dallas Turner: 77 OVR (+2)
Eric Wilson: 75 OVR (+1)
Evan Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Brandon McManus: 75 OVR (+1)
Lukas Van Ness: 75 OVR (+1)
Emanuel Wilson: 73 OVR (+1)
Bo Melton: 72 OVR (+4)
Kingsley Enagbare: 72 OVR (+1)
Malik Willis: 71 OVR (+1)
Chris Brooks: 68 OVR (+2)
Jaylin Simpson: 66 OVR (-1)
Jaquan Brisker: 85 OVR (+1)
Caleb Williams: 84 OVR (+2)
Colston Loveland: 83 OVR (+4)
Rome Odunze: 82 OVR (-1)
Austin Booker: 73 OVR (+3)
Braxton Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Owens: 72 OVR (-2)
NFC South
Cody Mauch: 78 OVR (-1)
Graham Barton: 76 OVR (+2)
Logan Hall: 74 OVR (+1)
Sean Tucker: 71 OVR (+1)
Dan Feeney: 70 OVR (+1)
Elijah Roberts: 70 OVR (+1)
Kaden Elliss: 84 OVR (+1)
Ryan Neuzil: 80 OVR (+1)
James Pearce Jr: 79 OVR (+1)
Xavier Watts: 79 OVR (+1)
Elijah Wilkinson: 71 OVR (+1)
Sam Roberts: 68 OVR (+2)
Jovaughn Gwyn: 64 OVR (+1)
Kyle Hinton: 63 OVR (+1)
Juwan Johnson: 79 OVR (+1)
Alontae Taylor: 77 OVR (+1)
Jonas Sanker: 77 OVR (+1)
Bryan Bresee: 75 OVR (+1)
Luke Fortner: 71 OVR (+1)
Chris Rumph II: 70 OVR (+1)
Vernon Broughton: 68 OVR (-1)
Damien Lewis: 85 OVR (+1)
Tetairoa McMillan: 83 OVR (+1)
Robert Hunt: 81 OVR (-1)
A'Shawn Robinson: 77 OVR (+1)
Nic Scourton: 75 OVR (+1)
Nick Scott: 75 OVR (+1)
Krys Barnes: 70 OVR (-2)
NFC West
Kevin Dotson: 87 OVR (+1)
Kam Curl: 83 OVR (+2)
Braden Fiske: 81 OVR (-1)
Rob Havenstein: 79 OVR (-3)
Tyler Davis: 74 OVR (+1)
D.J. Humphries: 72 OVR (-1)
Beaux Limmer: 71 OVR (-1)
Harrison Mevis: 70 OVR (+1)
Desjuan Johnson: 65 OVR (+3)
Nick Emmanwori: 83 OVR (+4)
Jason Myers: 82 OVR (+1)
Josh Jobe: 75 OVR (+1)
Drake Thomas: 71 OVR (+1)
Ty Okada: 70 OVR (+1)
Jalen Sundell: 69 OVR (+1)
Hjalte Froholdt: 84 OVR (+1)
Jalen Thompson: 83 OVR (+1)
Michael Wilson: 81 OVR (+1)
Blake Gillikin: 74 OVR (-1)
Evan Brown: 73 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Adams: 70 OVR (+1)
PJ Mustipher: 65 OVR (+1)
Ricky Pearsall: 80 OVR (+1)
Dee Winters: 77 OVR (+1)
Jordan James: 72 OVR (-1)
Kalia Davis: 67 OVR (+1)