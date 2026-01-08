Open Extended Reactions

The world of ARC Raiders is a harsh one for any player trying to delve into its chaotic extraction battles -- and sometimes not even the most desperate measures are enough to turn the tide, as a recent livestream by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has proven.

During an outing in Speranza, the fictional location currently serving as ARC Raiders' main map, Chase was downed by his opponent during a firefight in a concrete tunnel. The culprit couldn't enjoy their triumph for very long, though, as a third player appeared pretty much immediately afterwards to take them out as well, which Chase enthusiastically (and profanely) welcomed.

Getting knocked down is not the end in this extraction shooter. Players can be revived and return to the battle, if someone else is willing to use a defibrillator on them -- hence Chase's ability to cheer on his killer's demise.

He immediately went on to plead his case with the new arrival, offering them season tickets for the Bengals in exchange for a revive. Unfortunately for Chase, his potential savior turned out to be rather uninterested in that particular trade. Just as the NFL star was desperately pleading for his life, bargaining with the season tickets, the other player initiated a flashy finishing move on him.

"I can give you tickets for the whole season bro, wait," are the final words the other player must have heard via the in-game comms before they sent Chase's character into the afterlife. Chase took the loss well, laughing and clapping as the screen faded to black.