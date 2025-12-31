GTA VI to Forza Horizon: 2026's most anticipated video games

Open Extended Reactions

2025 has been an incredible year for video games, but if you believe the word on the street, then 2026 will be even bigger and better.

The most anticipated game set to release next year is easily Grand Theft Auto VI. When GTA6 finally launches, it will be around 13 years since the previous mainline game in the series. That means the team at Rockstar has a lot to live up to, and the trailers we've seen so far have set expectations higher than ever.

That's just one of dozens of games to look forward to, though. Resident Evil Requiem will see the return of fan-favorite character Leon S. Kennedy, Fable is another return with high expectations and Control: Resonant might be what everyone wants from developer Remedy Entertainment.

Forza Horizon 6 is almost guaranteed to be the biggest racing game of the year, taking the series to Japan for the Horizon Festival. Fans are expecting to see a good representation of Japan's thriving drift racing scene.

Nintendo Switch 2 fans aren't being left out in the cold either, with The Duskbloods -- a platform-exclusive game from acclaimed developer FromSoftware -- Pokémon Pokopia, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and much more.

Superheroes once again take center stage, with three highly anticipated Marvel games set to release: adventure game 1943: Rise of Hydra, fighting game Tokon: Fighting Souls and a new game from Insomniac Games -- the developers of Marvel's Spider-Man -- Marvel's Wolverine. If you're a dedicated gamer, you can expect this list of 26 games to keep you occupied throughout the year.