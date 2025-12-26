Star Wars: Galactic Racer to be released in 2026

Star Wars: Galactic Racer was one of the bigger surprises of The Game Awards 2025, but was immediately greeted with a lot of enthusiasm -- no wonder, since a lot of fans grew up with the 1999 Nintendo 64 game Star Wars Episode I: Racer, which became a bit of a cult classic and holds the record for being the best-selling sci-fi racing game of all time.

Aiming to tap into this potentially massive player base, Galactic Racer is set to come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026. Responsibility lies with Fuse Games, which was founded in 2023 by Matt Webster, the former general manager of Criterion Games at EA.

That history is crucial when it comes to Galactic Racer: Webster and many members of Fuse's founding team -- such as Steve Uphill, Pete Lake, Alan McDairmant and Andrei Shires -- have both Star Wars and racing game experience, having worked on the Star Wars Battlefront and Need for Speed franchises under the banner of their former employer.

Fuse Games had already begun working on the game in 2023, having secured the necessary funding and license with the help of publisher Secret Mode and Lucasfilm Games, so the targeted 2026 window for launch looks like a realistic one.

Galactic Racer will take place in the Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy, leading players into an unsanctioned underground racing league, in which they'll have to face off against some of the best pilots the galaxy has to offer. Naturally, the Galactic League plays it loose with the rules -- pilots can slam into other vehicles and shunt them off course without much of a problem, similar to how things worked during the podrace in The Phantom Menace.

Players won't have to worry about grip as they steer their vehicles across iconic planets from the franchise, since repulsorcraft hover above the ground and don't rely on tires. Nevertheless, pilots will need to choose their chassis wisely, as each vessel comes with its own physics and play styles.

Fuse Games' debut title will offer a story-driven single-player campaign and various multiplayer modes to enjoy, including the ability to customize vehicles and equip different abilities.