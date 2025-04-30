Open Extended Reactions

Maximum Football has set itself the immense challenge of going up against the EA Sports empire and is locking in on an important milestone on that road -- its release on PS5 later this summer.

However, there is work to be done to make an impression on PlayStation owners, because the Early Access version available on PC and Xbox Series X|S is currently sitting on mixed reviews. Developer Maximum Entertainment wants to take a step forward with a big update in May 2025 that focuses on community feedback.

Among the most-requested areas in need of improvement is blocking, and the studio has now revealed how it wants to tune this aspect. There are four main points to this: The first is pass protection, which is set to be improved compared to the current state, while the second is the AI's ability to choose smarter run lanes. Third, the developer wants to provide better screen set-ups. Finally, tweaks to punt blocking should reduce blocked punts overall and lead to a better game flow.

Maximum Football is a free-to-play game and was released in November 2024. It's an ambitious title, offering its own Dynasty Mode and aiming to provide an authentic experience when it comes to the action on the pitch. Though its business model offers less security than what the developers would get from a premium price model, it's a clever move to lower the barrier of entry to the game as much as possible, considering the overwhelming power of EA Sports' games on the market.

With both EA CFB 26 and Madden NFL 26 releasing in summer, Maximum Football's window to make an impression on fans is likely closing, so its next couple of updates -- and the PS5 launch -- will need to hit the mark perfectly.