To some, soccer is the beautiful game. To others, it's a bit of a bore. Regardless of which side you fall on, you'll find Rematch's take on the sport quite enthralling.

Rematch, developer Sloclap's upcoming game, does a lot of good simply by trimming the fat. You can play as one athlete in up to five-versus-five games, a standard match is just six minutes (with a mercy rule if one team ever gets four goals ahead), there are no fouls or offside rule, and a big glass box stops the ball from ever leaving the pitch, meaning the action never has to stop, and you can use rebounds. It leverages this simplicity on the macro level to add depth to the nuts-and-bolts of what you can do on the pitch.

This is most clearly seen in the game's control scheme, as it houses a lot of complexity yet feels very simple to use. Take shooting as an example. Like in a third-person shooter, you have a crosshair on the screen that will determine where the ball will go when you shoot, but layered under that is a world of modifiers you can add to your shot in less than an instant. How long you hold down RT/R2 will determine the strength of the shot, and you can use the left analogue stick too, with the X-axis determining how your shot curves in mid-air, and the Y-axis determining how quickly the ball will drop to the ground.

In that one simple action, you have so much to think about. When a game is at its peak intensity, you'll have barely a second to work it all out for the optimal shot on goal, yet it feels so smooth and simple in your hands that you're never overwhelmed.

There are several different ways to interact with the ball. If you're the first person to reach the ball, it will stick to you, with your player dribbling it as you run. There's no dedicated "pass" button -- instead, you use X/Square to "tap" the ball in the direction you point the left analogue stick, meaning that you're always in complete control of the ball's direction, letting you make more complex passes than in a game like FIFA, where passes are semi-automatic.

You also have ways to maintain your control of the ball, as you are vulnerable when in possession. A player without the ball can tackle at any time -- however, it will only affect a player in possession of the ball. If you are that player, and someone comes at you with a tackle, you can nudge the ball about a short distance in front of you. It makes the ball vulnerable to someone swooping in and taking it, but it means that you're momentarily not in possession, effectively letting you dodge the tackle before hopefully picking the ball up again immediately after.

Rematch's arenas aren't your typical soccer stadiums.

All of these actions can be further modified, too. Hold RB/R1 while tapping or nudging the ball, and you'll perform an aerial variation on the move, letting you satisfyingly lift the ball over an opponent's head before running past and picking it up again.

It's a lot to think about, and for your first couple of games, you might feel a bit lost, but you get used to it surprisingly quickly. While the skill ceiling for the game is exceptionally high, you can reach a state where you feel competent without too much effort, which is very impressive for a control scheme this in-depth.

There's still more though, as the game also has a system for quick reactions in the form of Volley shots. When the ball is heading in your direction, there's a small window, indicated by a blue diamond around the ball, where you can hit one of the action buttons to immediately interact with the ball, be it to shoot, immediately pass to another player, or pick the ball out of the air to take control. It allows for some brilliant goals, as every action has contextual variants, so if you go for a volley shot while it's in the air you'll perform an overhead kick and hoof it into the top corner, but if it's lower down, you'll shoot it along the ground. It further expands your tactical options and makes for some incredible moments when you nail the timing window and aim your shot just right.

With just five members on each team, the field is open enough for people to play whatever position they feel like and switch it up on the fly. The player on your team closest to your goal will become the goalkeeper when they stand in the penalty box, letting them perform dramatic dives to grab the ball in mid-air, but if the keeper decides to run forwards, someone else can run back and instantly become the keeper instead.

On top of that, if you exit the penalty box but are still the closest player on your team to your goal, you become the sweeper -- a regular player who has infinite stamina, letting you outrun any attackers and more effectively launch a counterattack if you take possession, though at the risk of being without a keeper.

The game encourages you to mix up your roles on the fly, as the small pitch and team sizes mean the game can easily turn on a single mistake or lucky play, and the game cycles you around the starting positions after every goal, meaning you get a good variety in every match. This will be enhanced post-launch, as the developers have plans to add different game modes, some of which will be simulation-focused, while others will ditch some of the realism for more arcadey fun.

It puts Rematch in a prime spot to gain a large audience, as it perfectly balances casual appeal with in-depth competitive skill. Whether you're looking for a kick-about with some friends or an intense tournament, Rematch will provide.

Rematch launches on June 19, 2025, on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.