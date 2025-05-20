Open Extended Reactions

The most blissful time of the year for EA Sports FC fans continues with yet another fresh Team of the Season (TOTS) wave -- and after only a handful of representatives from the U.S. making their way into previous squads, this round of reveals finally shines the spotlight on the country's soccer talents with the NWSL TOTS.

The league's top-rated player in this particular program is Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current's Malawian forward. Reaching 97 OVR, she brings to bear 97 points in Shooting and Dribbling as well as a 96 in Pace. What's more, Chawinga's 92 in Physical, 89 in Passing, and 80 Defending make her an all-round powerhouse, clearly showing why she's been such a dominant force in the NWSL.

Some of the best U.S. stars are giving chase with 96 OVR, such as Portland Thorns FC striker Sophia Wilson and Washington Spirit's Croix Bethune, who sports at least 90 points in every attribute.

Here's every member of the NWSL TOTS in EA FC 25:

Italy's Serie A had its own TOTS released as well and two Italians lead the charge. Striker Mateo Retegui from Atalanta BC shares the top spot with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, both getting a 97 OVR. U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic made his way into the top squad as well, boasting 94 OVR.

Alongside NWSL and Serie A, EA Sports released a selection of top performers from European leagues that are not getting their own Teams of the Season. Xherdan Shaqiri has conquered the top spot in this squad with 96 OVR, followed by Rodinei and Hans Vanaken at 95 OVR.