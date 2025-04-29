It's a festive season for EA Sports FC 25 players, as the Team of the Season (TOTS) program is officially underway and the first three squads are available.
France's Ligue 1 and Première Ligue as well as the Netherlands' Eredivisie are the vanguard of the popular series, bringing a substantial number of player items with an overall rating above 90 to the table. Paris Saint-Germain has stolen the spotlight in Ligue 1 with six of its athletes being among the eight top-rated athletes in the league's TOTS.
Leading them all is Ousmane Dembélé, who's scored 32 goals and had 12 assists in his 44 appearances for PSG so far this season. He provided crucial contributions towards PSG's Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France campaigns, not to mention scoring the decisive goal in the Trophée des Champions to secure PSG's finals victory over AS Monaco. Those achievements netted him a 97 OVR TOTS card.
Here's the entire Ligue 1 TOTS in EA FC 25:
Ousmane Dembélé -- Paris Saint-Germain (97 OVR)
João Neves -- Paris Saint-Germain (96 OVR)
Bradley Barcola -- Paris Saint-Germain (96 OVR)
Willian Pacho -- Paris Saint-Germain (95 OVR)
Rayan Cherki -- Olympique Lyonnais (95 OVR)
Nuno Mendes -- Paris Saint-Germain (95 OVR)
Vitinha -- Paris Saint-Germain (95 OVR)
Mika Biereth -- AS Monaco (95 OVR)
Alexsandro -- LOSC Lille (94 OVR)
Evann Guessand -- OGC Nice (94 OVR)
Gerónimo Rulli -- Olympique Marseille (94 OVR)
Corentin Tolisso -- Olympique Lyonnais (94 OVR)
Nabil Bentaleb -- LOSC Lille (94 OVR)
Jonathan Clauss -- OGC Nice (93 OVR)
Marquinhos -- Paris Saint-Germain (93 OVR)
Adrien Rabiot -- Olympique Marseille (93 OVR)
Jonathan David -- LOSC Lille (93 OVR)
Andrey Santos -- RC Strasbourg (92 OVR)
Pierre-Emil Højbjerg -- Olympique Marseille (92 OVR)
Maghnes Akliouche -- AS Monaco (92 OVR)
Denis Zakaria -- AS Monaco (91 OVR)
Ludovic Blas -- Stade Rennais (91 OVR)
For the French women's Première Ligue, EA Sports has the following selection:
Lindsey Heaps -- Olympique Lyonnais (97 OVR)
Clara Matéo -- Paris FC (96 OVR)
Tabitha Chawinga -- Olympique Lyonnais (96 OVR)
Wendie Renard -- Olympique Lyonnais (95 OVR)
Melchie Dumornay -- Olympique Lyonnais (95 OVR)
Sakina Karchaoui -- Paris Saint-Germain (95 OVR)
Amel Majri -- Olympique Lyonnais (95 OVR)
Vanessa Gilles -- Olympique Lyonnais (94 OVR)
Sofie Svava -- Olympique Lyonnais (94 OVR)
Grace Geyoro -- Paris Saint-Germain (93 OVR)
Manon Uffren -- FC Nantes (93 OVR)
Kessya Bussy -- Paris FC (92 OVR)
Ifeoma Onumonu -- Montpellier HSC (92 OVR)
Chiamaka Nnadozie -- Paris FC (91 OVR)
Over in the Netherlands, the Eredivisie has the following TOTS to offer:
Sem Steijn -- FC Twente (95 OVR)
Noa Lang -- PSV Eindhoven (95 OVR)
Olivier Boscagli -- PSV Eindhoven (95 OVR)
Oliver Antman -- Go Ahead Eagles (94 OVR)
Kenneth Taylor -- Ajax Amsterdam (94 OVR)
Dávid Hancko -- Feyenoord Rotterdam (93 OVR)
Josip Sutalo -- Ajax Amsterdam (93 OVR)
Luuk de Jong -- PSV Eindhoven (93 OVR)
Remko Pasveer -- Ajax Amsterdam (92 OVR)
Mario Engels -- Heracles Almelo (92 OVR)
Jorrel Hato -- Ajax Amsterdam (91 OVR)
Malik Tillman -- PSV Eindhoven (91 OVR)
Troy Parrott -- AZ Alkmaar (91 OVR)
Seiya Maikuma -- AZ Alkmaar (90 OVR)
Two players from the United States have earned themselves a TOTS appearance so far with Malik Tillman in Eredivisie and Lindsey Horan securing the top spot in Première Ligue.