It's a festive season for EA Sports FC 25 players, as the Team of the Season (TOTS) program is officially underway and the first three squads are available.

France's Ligue 1 and Première Ligue as well as the Netherlands' Eredivisie are the vanguard of the popular series, bringing a substantial number of player items with an overall rating above 90 to the table. Paris Saint-Germain has stolen the spotlight in Ligue 1 with six of its athletes being among the eight top-rated athletes in the league's TOTS.

Leading them all is Ousmane Dembélé, who's scored 32 goals and had 12 assists in his 44 appearances for PSG so far this season. He provided crucial contributions towards PSG's Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France campaigns, not to mention scoring the decisive goal in the Trophée des Champions to secure PSG's finals victory over AS Monaco. Those achievements netted him a 97 OVR TOTS card.

Here's the entire Ligue 1 TOTS in EA FC 25:

For the French women's Première Ligue, EA Sports has the following selection:

Over in the Netherlands, the Eredivisie has the following TOTS to offer:

Two players from the United States have earned themselves a TOTS appearance so far with Malik Tillman in Eredivisie and Lindsey Horan securing the top spot in Première Ligue.