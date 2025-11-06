Open Extended Reactions

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series will have to wait a little longer to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

On Thursday, developer Rockstar Games announced the game has been delayed to Nov. 19, 2026. GTA 6 had previously been targeted for a 2025 release date before it was originally delayed to May 26, 2026.

GTA 6 has been highly anticipated, in part because the previous entry in the series was released in September 2013. The 13-year gap between releases is the longest the series has ever experienced.

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, GTA 6 follows the adventures of criminal couple Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Players will be able to control both characters as they roam Leonida, which includes a return to the titular metropolis of 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

As of 2025, GTA V was the second-highest selling video game of all time, with publisher Take Two Interactive saying the game had moved 220 million units.