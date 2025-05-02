Open Extended Reactions

It's the news that everyone's been waiting for -- but with the twist everyone feared. Grand Theft Auto VI finally has a concrete release date: May 26, 2026. Instead of the previously targeted Fall 2025 launch, GTA VI is set to be out in a bit over a year from now.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," developer Rockstar Games said in a statement. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and patience as we work to finish the game."

According to the statement, Rockstar requires the extra time "to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

The next iteration of Rockstar's urban crime role-playing game is one of the most hotly anticipated video games of all time, and all anyone has seen from it is the singular trailer Rockstar showed off in late 2023. Nothing has changed in that regard, as the release date announcement did not have any new images in tow.

More information on the game is supposed to be shared "soon," so a bit of new footage could be coming fans' way in the next couple of months.