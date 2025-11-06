Soccer sim UFL gets Early Access release date for PC

Open Extended Reactions

The free-to-play soccer simulation UFL is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at the moment, but that is set to change on Nov. 7 with the Early Access launch of the title on PC.

The PC version will be on par with its console counterpart in terms of features and offer crossplay functionality, so users from all platforms can jump into matches together without any technical obstacles.

UFL's recent Update 0.68 implemented a new ball physics system and reworked dribbling and passing to address player feedback, along with introducing new animations. An AI update was pushed to make opposing teams behave more realistically in all situations.

It also included a refresh of the game's player database with more than 1,300 additions, among them English legend Frank Lampard and Brazilian icon Rafinha.

A new Team Pass brought Halloween-themed cosmetic rewards into the game, which players can unlock by completing challenges, meaning there's much to do for players joining on PC.