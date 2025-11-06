Open Extended Reactions

Keeping a clean sheet against AS Roma not only kept AC Milan's among the frontrunners in Italy's Serie A, but also earned goalkeeper Mike Maignan his first Team of the Week appearance in EA Sports FC 26. His TOTW card brings stat upgrades across the board for a new total OVR of 88.

Arsenal FC midfielder Declan Rice claimed an 88 OVR card as well, scoring one goal during Arsenal's 2-0 over Burnley. He's also scored goals during his two latest Champions League appearances, contributing to the Gunners' current undefeated run and helping them keep up with league leader Bayern Munich.

Rounding out the podium in this TOTW is Türkiye's Hakan Çalhanoğlu, whose efforts were rewarded with an 87 OVR card. The midfielder contributed a vital assist to Inter Milan's 2-1 over underdog Hellas Verona in Serie A. Slipping up against Verona would have seen Inter disconnected from the league's leading group consisting of itself, AC Milan, capital club AS Roma, and reigning champion SSC Napoli. As things stand now, Napoli continues to lead its three pursuers by a single point.

Here is the full line-up for TOTW 8 in EA Sports FC 26: