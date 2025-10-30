Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham has landed his first Team of the Week item in EA FC 26, netting him a 91 OVR rating. It's the cover star's first limited card of the season and delivers upgrades to all attributes.

The Englishman earned the honors by being the decisive factor in last weekend's El Clásico showdown between archrivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Bellingham assisted Kylian Mbappé's eleventh goal of the season for the 1-0 and scored himself to make it 2-1 later in the match, securing victory for the capital club in this clash of giants.

That's not all, though: Bellingham also scored the decisive goal in Madrid's 1-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League last week, becoming Real's matchwinner in two close bouts. These two successes signal a return to form for the midfielder after a shoulder injury that slowed down his start to the season.

The TOTW 7 nominations from women's soccer reflect the Women's Nations League qualification held last week. FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas scored three goals in Spain's clean 5-0 tie over Sweden, including the decisive 1-0 in the second match, which earned her a 92 OVR card.

Arsenal FC defender Katie McCabe claimed the third-highest rated card in the squad, earning an 88 OVR item for her exploits in the international qualification, where she scored twice against Belgium to help Ireland to a narrow 5-4 in the tie.

Completing the top quartet is FC Bayern Munich's Pernille Harder with an 87 OVR card. She too contributed to the success of her national team by scoring thrice and assisting twice in the two matches between Denmark and Finland, making it a dominant 8-1 in the tie for the Danes.

