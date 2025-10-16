Mohamed Salah leads TOTW 5 in EA FC 26

Open Extended Reactions

Some decisions EA Sports makes for Team of the Week in EA FC 26 can confuse fans and TOTW 5 is one of those occasions where opinions diverge: Mohamed Salah made his TOTW debut while leading the week's squad with a 92 OVR item, despite having struggles in his most recent games. He was unable to turn the tide in Liverpool's losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea. EA didn't specify why they elected to nominate Salah for a TOTW spot without any goals or assists in sight, but it hasn't turned out to be a popular choice.

Ranked second in terms of ratings is FC Bayern Munich's Klara Bühl with an 87 OVR card, who scored a goal in Bayern's 3-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg and contributed the sole goal in the 7-1 Champions League disaster loss against FC Barcelona.

Mimicking Salah's selection, EA also added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to TOTW 5 with an 86 OVR.

This Team of the Week could create a lengthy conversation. Here's the full roster: