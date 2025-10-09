Vinícius Jr. tops Team of the Week 4 in EA FC 26

Team of the Week 4 is out now in EA Sports FC 26, highlighting especially deserving efforts by soccer players from around the world in the preceding week. Taking center stage as the leading man in TOTW4 is Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior with a 90 OVR card, awarded for scoring a brace in Real Madrid's latest bout with Villareal, which secured the club's 3-1 victory. Bringing 96 Pace and 92 Dribbling to the table, the 25-year old is a threat to pierce any defense.
Chelsea 's Moisés Caicedo follows at the Brazilian's heels with an 88 OVR item, thanks to his winning goal in his club's most recent Premier League match against Liverpool, halting what could have been a losing spell for his team following defeats in the two preceding matches.
Another notable highlight comes from Jordi Alba, whose 84 OVR card marks a gain of six points compared to his standard version. The Inter Miami defender is giving it his all in his final appearances ahead of retirement and has scored three goals in his past two matches.
Here's the full line-up of TOTW4 in EA FC 26:
Vinícius Jr, Real Madrid: 90 OVR
Moisés Caicedo, Chelsea FC: 88 OVR
Bruno Guimarães, Newcastle United: 87 OVR
Luis Díaz, FC Bayern Munich: 86 OVR
Jordi Alba, Inter Miami: 84 OVR
Lynn Wilms, Aston Villa: 83 OVR
Vivien Endemann, VfL Wolfsburg: 83 OVR
Joey Veerman, PSV Eindhoven: 82 OVR
Vicki Bècho, OL Lyonnes: 82 OVR
Ange-Yoan Bonny, Internazionale: 81 OVR
José Ángel Carmona, FC Sevilla: 81 OVR
Valentín Barco, RC Strasbourg: 81 OVR
Rayan Philippe, Hamburg SV: 80 OVR
Nicolò Cambiaghi, Bologna FC: 80 OVR
Pablo, Gil Vicente: 80 OVR
Craig Halkett, Heart of Midlothian FC: 80 OVR
Brandon Thomas-Asante, Coventry City: 80 OVR
Alexander Schlager, RB Salzburg: 80 OVR
Francisco Álvarez, RTS Widzew Lodz: 80 OVR
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Caykur Rizespor: 80 OVR
Thelonius Bair, Lausanne Sports: 80 OVR