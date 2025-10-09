Vinícius Jr. tops Team of the Week 4 in EA FC 26

Open Extended Reactions

Team of the Week 4 is out now in EA Sports FC 26, highlighting especially deserving efforts by soccer players from around the world in the preceding week. Taking center stage as the leading man in TOTW4 is Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior with a 90 OVR card, awarded for scoring a brace in Real Madrid's latest bout with Villareal, which secured the club's 3-1 victory. Bringing 96 Pace and 92 Dribbling to the table, the 25-year old is a threat to pierce any defense.

Chelsea 's Moisés Caicedo follows at the Brazilian's heels with an 88 OVR item, thanks to his winning goal in his club's most recent Premier League match against Liverpool, halting what could have been a losing spell for his team following defeats in the two preceding matches.

Another notable highlight comes from Jordi Alba, whose 84 OVR card marks a gain of six points compared to his standard version. The Inter Miami defender is giving it his all in his final appearances ahead of retirement and has scored three goals in his past two matches.

Here's the full line-up of TOTW4 in EA FC 26:

Vinícius Jr, Real Madrid: 90 OVR

Moisés Caicedo, Chelsea FC: 88 OVR

Bruno Guimarães, Newcastle United: 87 OVR

Luis Díaz, FC Bayern Munich: 86 OVR

Jordi Alba, Inter Miami: 84 OVR

Lynn Wilms, Aston Villa: 83 OVR

Vivien Endemann, VfL Wolfsburg: 83 OVR

Joey Veerman, PSV Eindhoven: 82 OVR

Vicki Bècho, OL Lyonnes: 82 OVR

Ange-Yoan Bonny, Internazionale: 81 OVR

José Ángel Carmona, FC Sevilla: 81 OVR

Valentín Barco, RC Strasbourg: 81 OVR

Rayan Philippe, Hamburg SV: 80 OVR

Emersonn, FC Toulouse: 80 OVR

Nicolò Cambiaghi, Bologna FC: 80 OVR

Pablo, Gil Vicente: 80 OVR

Craig Halkett, Heart of Midlothian FC: 80 OVR

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Coventry City: 80 OVR

Alexander Schlager, RB Salzburg: 80 OVR

Francisco Álvarez, RTS Widzew Lodz: 80 OVR

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Caykur Rizespor: 80 OVR

Thelonius Bair, Lausanne Sports: 80 OVR