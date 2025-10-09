        <
        >

          Vinícius Jr. tops Team of the Week 4 in EA FC 26

          Brazilian star Vinícius Jr. makes his first EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week appearance of the season. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Oct 9, 2025, 03:01 PM

          Team of the Week 4 is out now in EA Sports FC 26, highlighting especially deserving efforts by soccer players from around the world in the preceding week. Taking center stage as the leading man in TOTW4 is Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior with a 90 OVR card, awarded for scoring a brace in Real Madrid's latest bout with Villareal, which secured the club's 3-1 victory. Bringing 96 Pace and 92 Dribbling to the table, the 25-year old is a threat to pierce any defense.

          Chelsea 's Moisés Caicedo follows at the Brazilian's heels with an 88 OVR item, thanks to his winning goal in his club's most recent Premier League match against Liverpool, halting what could have been a losing spell for his team following defeats in the two preceding matches.

          Another notable highlight comes from Jordi Alba, whose 84 OVR card marks a gain of six points compared to his standard version. The Inter Miami defender is giving it his all in his final appearances ahead of retirement and has scored three goals in his past two matches.

          Here's the full line-up of TOTW4 in EA FC 26:

          Vinícius Jr, Real Madrid: 90 OVR

          Moisés Caicedo, Chelsea FC: 88 OVR

          Bruno Guimarães, Newcastle United: 87 OVR

          Luis Díaz, FC Bayern Munich: 86 OVR

          Jordi Alba, Inter Miami: 84 OVR

          Lynn Wilms, Aston Villa: 83 OVR

          Vivien Endemann, VfL Wolfsburg: 83 OVR

          Joey Veerman, PSV Eindhoven: 82 OVR

          Vicki Bècho, OL Lyonnes: 82 OVR

          Ange-Yoan Bonny, Internazionale: 81 OVR

          José Ángel Carmona, FC Sevilla: 81 OVR

          Valentín Barco, RC Strasbourg: 81 OVR

          Rayan Philippe, Hamburg SV: 80 OVR

          Emersonn, FC Toulouse: 80 OVR

          Nicolò Cambiaghi, Bologna FC: 80 OVR

          Pablo, Gil Vicente: 80 OVR

          Craig Halkett, Heart of Midlothian FC: 80 OVR

          Brandon Thomas-Asante, Coventry City: 80 OVR

          Alexander Schlager, RB Salzburg: 80 OVR

          Francisco Álvarez, RTS Widzew Lodz: 80 OVR

          Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Caykur Rizespor: 80 OVR

          Thelonius Bair, Lausanne Sports: 80 OVR