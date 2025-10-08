Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has lifted the curtain on Team of the Week 5 in Madden NFL 26, which contains special Madden Ultimate Team items inspired by the previous week's best real-world performances.

TOTW5's top spots went to Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who've been awarded the prestigious 90 OVR Limited Edition cards for their efforts for their teams.

Dowdle posted 206 rushing yards, averaging nine yards per attempt, as well as one touchdown during the Panthers' match against the Miami Dolphins, greatly contributing to his team's comeback from a 17-13 deficit going into the fourth quarter. The Titans scored their first win of the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals, eking out a last-minute 22-21 victory. Simmons kept his team in play with eight total tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 TOTW 5: