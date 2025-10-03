Latest Madden ratings: Puka Nacua rises, Lamar Jackson falls

Week four of the Madden NFL 26 ratings is finally here, and while there aren't as many dramatic movements as last week's rankings, they're still very interesting to see. Madden NFL 26 updates all of its player ratings weekly to reflect their performance in real-life games and ensure that gamers get the most accurate gameplay simulation possible.
This week saw big gains for the New England Patriots across the board following their decisive 42-13 victory over the Panthers on Sunday, with 10 players getting ratings boosts and just two dropping a point or two. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins got the biggest boost among the team, raising four points, while Kyle Dugger dropped by three points.
The Baltimore Ravens are in the opposite position, with 10 of their players dropping in points following the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs on the weekend. Quarterback Lamar Jackson still reigns at the top of the rankings after dropping just one point, with an OVR of 98, but Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby not far behind at 97. Raiders OT Kolton Miller also rose significantly in the ratings, coming up to an OVR of 92 after gaining four points. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua shot up four points to 92 OVR after a 10-catch, 85-yard game with a touchdown.
Here's the full Madden NFL 26 week 4 ratings update:
AFC East
James Cook: 93 OVR (+1)
Christian Benford: 84 OVR (-1)
Matt Milano: 83 OVR (-1)
DaQuan Jones: 81 OVR (+2)
Dalton Kincaid: 80 OVR (+1)
Connor McGovern: 77 OVR (+1)
David Edwards: 77 OVR (+1)
Shaq Thompson: 77 OVR (-2)
Larry Ogunjobi: 75 OVR (-1)
Cameron Johnston: 74 OVR (-1)
Cole Bishop: 74 OVR (+2)
Dawson Knox: 75 OVR (-1)
Dorian Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
Damar Hamlin: 73 OVR (-1)
Ryan Van Demark: 64 OVR (+1)
Tyreek Hill: 93 OVR (-2)
De'Von Achane: 86 OVR (+3)
Jaylen Waddle: 74 OVR (-1)
Rasul Douglas: 82 OVR (+1)
Aaron Brewer: 78 OVR (+1)
Kenneth Grant: 77 OVR (-1)
Jack Jones: 76 OVR (+1)
Patrick Paul: 76 OVR (+1)
Jaylen Wright: 72 OVR (-1)
Ollie Gordon II: 72 OVR (+1)
Jonah Savaiinaea: 71 OVR (-1)
Tanner Conner: 57 OVR (+4)
New England Patriots
Hunter Henry: 85 OVR (+2)
Christian Barmore: 81 OVR (+1)
Drake Maye: 81 OVR (+1)
Marcus Jones: 79 OVR (+1)
DeMario Douglas: 77 OVR (-1)
Kyle Dugger: 77 OVR (-3)
Kayshon Boutte: 76 OVR (+1)
Garrett Bradbury 75 OVR (+1)
Jaylinn Hawkins: 73 OVR (+4)
Craig Woodson: 72 OVR (+1)
Vederian Lowe: 66 OVR (+1)
NY Jets
Sauce Gardner: 93 OVR (-1)
Armand Membou: 80 OVR (+1)
Michael Carter: 76 OVR (-1)
Jamien Sherwood: 75 OVR (+1)
Allen Lazard: 74 OVR (-2)
Isaiah Oliver: 71 OVR (+1)
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson: 98 OVR (-1)
Derrick Henry: 96 OVR (-1)
Roquan Smith: 93 OVR (-2)
Nnamdi Madubuike: 92 OVR (-1)
Marlon Humphrey: 90 OVR (-1)
Jaire Alexander: 87 OVR (-3)
Ronnie Stanley: 87 OVR (-2)
Zay Flowers: 87 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Likely: 77 OVR (-2)
Travis Jones: 77 OVR (-1)
Tyler Loop: 77 OVR (+2)
Daniel Faalele: 75 OVR (+1)
Trey Hendrickson: 92 OVR (-1)
Chase Brown: 79 OVR (-1)
DJ Turner: 79 OVR (+1)
Orlando Brown Jr: 79 OVR (-1)
B.J. Hill: 76 OVR (-1)
Amarius Mims: 75 OVR (-1)
Noah Fant: 74 OVR (-2)
Ryan Rehkow: 74 OVR (+1)
David Njoku: 87 OVR (-2)
Corey Bojorquez: 81 OVR (-1)
Carson Schwesinger: 78 OVR (+3)
Devin Bush: 78 OVR (+1)
Maliek Collins: 76 OVR (+1)
Quinshon Judkins: 76 OVR (+1)
Rayshawn Jenkins: 76 OVR (-2)
Cedric Tillman: 74 OVR (+1)
Harold Fannin Jr: 72 OVR (+1)
Myles Harden: 68 OVR (+1)
Adin Huntington: 65 OVR (+2)
Cameron Heyward: 95 OVR (+1)
DK Metcalf: 86 OVR (+1)
Pat Freiermuth: 83 OVR (-1)
Chuck Clark: 78 OVR (+1)
Kenneth Gainwell: 77 OVR (+2)
Calvin Austin III: 76 OVR (+1)
Keeanu Benton: 75 OVR (-1)
Nick Herbig: 75 OVR (+1)
Payton Wilson: 75 OVR (+1)
Brandin Echols: 72 OVR (+1)
James Pierre: 72 OVR (+1)
Broderick Jones: 71 OVR (-1)
Spencer Anderson: 65 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Joe Mixon: 90 OVR (-1)
Nick Chubb: 82 OVR (-4)
Tank Dell: 81 OVR (-1)
Christian Kirk: 79 OVR (-2)
Dalton Schultz: 79 OVR (-1)
Ed Ingram: 76 OVR (+1)
Sheldon Rankins: 76 OVR (+1)
Tytus Howard: 76 OVR (-2)
Calen Bullock: 75 OVR (+1)
E.J. Speed: 73 OVR (-2)
Woody Marks: 73 OVR (+2)
Aireontae Ersery: 70 OVR (-2)
Blake Fisher: 70 OVR (-1)
Quenton Nelson: 93 OVR (+1)
Jonathan Taylor: 91 OVR (+1)
DeForest Buckner: 89 OVR (+1)
Kenny Moore II: 89 OVR (+1)
Charvarius Ward: 88 OVR (+1)
Grover Stewart: 86 OVR (+1)
Tyler Warren: 80 OVR (+3)
Nick Cross: 79 OVR (+2)
Matt Goncalves: 75 OVR (+1)
Spencer Shrader: 75 OVR (+4)
Neville Gallimore: 72 OVR (+1)
Rodney Thomas II: 70 OVR (-1)
Anthony Richardson Sr: 69 OVR (-2)
Travis Etienne Jr: 85 OVR (+2)
Brian Thomas Jr: 81 OVR (-1)
Jourdan Lewis: 81 OVR (+1)
Travis Hunter: 81 OVR (-3)
Tyson Campbell: 79 OVR (+1)
Andrew Wingard: 76 OVR (+2)
Brenton Strange: 76 OVR (+1)
Dyami Brown: 76 OVR (-1)
Anton Harrison: 75 OVR (+2)
Parker Washington: 75 OVR (+1)
Eric Murray: 74 OVR (+1)
Hunter Long: 65 OVR (+1)
Jeffery Simmons: 93 OVR (+1)
Kevin Zeitler: 89 OVR (-2)
Tony Pollard: 83 OVR (-3)
Xavier Woods: 82 OVR (+1)
L'Jarius Sneed: 80 OVR (-1)
Calvin Ridley: 78 OVR (-1)
Chig Okonkwo: 75 OVR (+1)
Elic Ayomanor: 74 OVR (+1)
Cedric Gray: 73 OVR (+4)
Cam Ward: 72 OVR (-1)
Will Levis: 70 OVR (-1)
Julius Chestnut: 67 OVR (+2)
AFC West
Garett Bolles: 92 OVR (+1)
Zach Allen: 85 OVR (-1)
Brandon Jones: 84 OVR (+1)
J.K. Dobbins: 83 OVR (+1)
Evan Engram: 83 OVR (-4)
Mike McGlinchey: 81 OVR (-1)
Troy Franklin: 75 OVR (+1)
Jeremy Crawshaw: 73 OVR (+2)
Justin Strnad: 73 OVR (+1)
Adam Trautman: 71 OVR (-1)
Chris Jones: 96 OVR (-1)
Trey Smith: 91 OVR (+1)
Nick Bolton: 82 OVR (-1)
Isiah Pacheco: 81 OVR (-1)
Chamarri Conner: 75 OVR (+1)
Tyquan Thornton: 74 OVR (+3)
Brashard Smith: 70 OVR (+1)
Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby: 97 OVR (+1)
Kolton Miller: 92 OVR (+4)
Geno Smith: 78 OVR (-1)
Tre Tucker: 78 OVR (+2)
Eric Stokes: 76 OVR (+1)
Jordan Meredith: 75 OVR (+1)
Kyu Blu Kelly: 70 OVR (+1)
Devin White: 69 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Pola-Mao: 69 OVR (+1)
Dylan Laube: 68 OVR (+1)
Khalil Mack: 86 OVR (-1)
Daiyan Henley: 85 OVR (+2)
Donte Jackson: 83 OVR (+1)
Keenan Allen: 82 OVR (+1)
Omarion Hampton: 80 OVR (+3)
Quentin Johnston: 80 OVR (+2)
Elijah Molden: 78 OVR (-1)
Zion Johnson: 78 OVR (+1)
Teair Tart: 76 OVR (+1)
Tyler Conklin: 74 OVR (-1)
Troy Dye: 71 OVR (+2)
Austin Deculus: 64 OVR (+2)
NFC East
Dak Prescott: 89 OVR (+3)
George Pickens: 85 OVR (+1)
Jake Ferguson: 84 OVR (+3)
Javonte Williams: 82 OVR (+1)
Kenny Clark: 82 OVR (+1)
KaVontae Turpin: 82 OVR (+1)
Cooper Beebe: 74 OVR (-1)
Ryan Flournoy: 69 OVR (+1)
Jevon Holland: 84 OVR (+1)
Jermaine Eluemunor: 77 OVR (+1)
Theo Johnson: 75 OVR (+1)
Tyler Nubin: 75 OVR (-1)
Jaxson Dart: 71 OVR (+2)
A.J. Brown: 90 OVR (-3)
Jalen Carter: 90 OVR (+1)
Zack Baun: 90 OVR (+1)
Dallas Goedert: 88 OVR (+1)
Quinyon Mitchell: 87 OVR (+2)
Cooper DeJean: 84 OVR (+1)
Jake Elliott: 81 OVR (+1)
Jordan Davis: 80 OVR (+1)
Braden Mann: 78 OVR (+1)
Moro Ojomo: 78 OVR (+1)
Fred Johnson: 64 OVR (+1)
Terry McLaurin: 92 OVR (-2)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 73 OVR (+1)
Darnell Savage: 72 OVR (-3)
Jeremy McNichols: 72 OVR (+1)
Marcus Mariota: 72 OVR (+2)
Josh Conerly Jr: 71 OVR (-2)
Chris Rodriguez Jr: 69 OVR (+1)
Trent Scott: 60 OVR (+3)
NFC North
Joe Thuney: 92 OVR (-1)
Tremaine Edmunds: 83 OVR (+1)
Darnell Wright: 82 OVR (+1)
Rome Odunze: 82 OVR (+1)
Cole Kmet: 80 OVR (-2)
Drew Dalman: 77 OVR (-2)
Jonathan Owens: 75 OVR (-1)
Braxton Jones: 74 OVR (-1)
Noah Sewell: 68 OVR (-1)
Ruben Hyppolite II: 67 OVR (-1)
Theo Benedet: 62 OVR (+1)
Jahmyr Gibbs: 97 OVR (+1)
Aidan Hutchinson: 93 OVR (+1)
Taylor Decker: 86 OVR (-1)
D.J. Reed: 85 OVR (+2)
Graham Glasgow: 76 OVR (+1)
Derrick Barnes: 74 OVR (+1)
Rashan Gary: 84 OVR (+1)
Jayden Reed: 80 OVR (-1)
Devonte Wyatt: 78 OVR (+1)
Edgerrin Cooper: 78 OVR (-1)
Evan Williams: 74 OVR (+1)
Aaron Banks: 73 OVR (-2)
Sean Rhyan: 71 OVR (-1)
Emanuel Wilson: 69 OVR (+2)
Darian Kinnard: 68 OVR (+4)
Christian Darrisaw: 91 OVR (-1)
Ryan Kelly: 88 OVR (+1)
Brian O'Neill: 87 OVR (+1)
T.J. Hockenson: 87 OVR (-1)
Joshua Metellus: 83 OVR (+1)
Aaron Jones Sr.: 82 OVR (-1)
Blake Cashman: 82 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Rodgers: 81 OVR (+1)
Javon Hargrave: 80 OVR (-1)
Will Reichard: 79 OVR (+1)
Ivan Pace Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)
Rondale Moore: 77 OVR (-1)
Theo Jackson: 70 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Bradley Pinion: 80 OVR (-1)
Darnell Mooney: 78 OVR (-2)
Divine Deablo: 77 OVR (+2)
Mike Hughes: 75 OVR (+1)
Xavier Watts: 75 OVR (+5)
Michael Penix Jr.: 74 OVR (+1)
Billy Bowman Jr: 73 OVR (+1)
Kirk Cousins: 71 OVR (-1)
Derrick Brown: 94 OVR (-1)
Chuba Hubbard: 84 OVR (-1)
Tre'von Moehrig: 81 OVR (-1)
Tetairoa McMillan: 79 OVR (+1)
Tershawn Wharton: 75 OVR (-1)
Hunter Renfrow: 74 OVR (+1)
Bryce Young: 73 OVR (-1)
Cade Mays: 73 OVR (+2)
Sam Martin: 73 OVR (-1)
Nick Scott: 72 OVR (+1)
Tommy Tremble: 72 OVR (+1)
Trevor Etienne: 71 OVR (-1)
Yosh Nijman: 70 OVR (+1)
Chris Olave: 85 OVR (-1)
Davon Godchaux: 79 OVR (-1)
Julian Blackmon: 79 OVR (-1)
Cesar Ruiz: 76 OVR (-1)
Juwan Johnson: 75 OVR (+1)
Kool-Aid McKinstry: 74 OVR (-1)
Jonas Sanker: 73 OVR (+1)
Devaughn Vele: 72 OVR (-2)
Velus Jones Jr: 68 OVR (-2)
Mike Evans: 92 OVR (-1)
Jamel Dean: 86 OVR (-1)
Zyon McCollum: 80 OVR (+1)
Emeka Egbuka: 79 OVR (+2)
Chase McLaughlin: 78 OVR (+1)
Jacob Parrish: 77 OVR (+2)
Tykee Smith: 76 OVR (+1)
Sterling Shepard: 75 OVR (+1)
Deion Jones: 74 OVR (-1)
Graham Barton: 74 OVR (+1)
SirVocea Dennis: 70 OVR (+2)
Elijah Klein: 69 OVR (+1)
Elijah Simmons: 67 OVR (+1)
NFC West
Hjalte Froholdt: 83 OVR (+1)
Jalen Thompson: 82 OVR (+1)
Dalvin Tomlinson: 77 OVR (+1)
Will Johnson: 77 OVR (+1)
Kei'Trel Clark: 74 OVR (+3)
Zay Jones: 74 OVR (-1)
Jonah WIlliams: 73 OVR (-1)
Will Hernandez: 73 OVR (-2)
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: 72 OVR (+2)
Darius Robinson: 71 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Adams: 68 OVR (-1)
Puka Nacua: 94 OVR (+4)
Matthew Stafford: 92 OVR (+3)
Jared Verse: 87 OVR (+1)
Rob Havenstein: 82 OVR (-2)
Kam Curl: 81 OVR (+2)
Quentin Lake: 80 OVR (+2)
Cobie Durant: 78 OVR (+1)
Coleman Shelton: 71 OVR (-1)
Tyler Davis: 72 OVR (+1)
Christian McCaffrey: 92 OVR (-1)
Brandon Aiyuk: 86 OVR (-1)
Ricky Pearsall: 81 OVR (+1)
Mykel Williams: 77 OVR (-1)
Colton McKivitz: 76 OVR (+1)
Kendrick Bourne: 76 OVR (-1)
Dee Winters: 75 OVR (+3)
Eddy Pineiro: 75 OVR (+1)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 74 OVR (-1)
Upton Stout: 74 OVR (+1)
Jason Pinnock: 73 OVR (+1)
Ben Bartch: 72 OVR (+1)
Mac Jones: 71 OVR (+1)
Marques Sigle: 70 OVR (+1)
Jake Tonges: 66 OVR (+4)
Riq Woolen: 83 OVR (-3)
Ernest Jones IV: 81 OVR (+1)
Sam Darnold: 79 OVR (+1)
Byron Murphy Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)
Abraham Lucas: 76 OVR (-1)
Uchenna Nwosu: 76 OVR (+1)
Derion Kendrick: 75 OVR (+1)
Josh Jobe: 74 OVR (+1)
Tyrice Knight: 73 OVR (-1)
Elijah Arroyo: 69 OVR (+1)
AJ Barner: 68 OVR (+1)
Drake Thomas: 67 OVR (+2)
Olu Oluwatimi: 66 OVR (-3)
George Holani: 65 OVR (+1)
Jalen Sundell: 65 OVR (+4)
Ty Okada: 61 OVR (+2)