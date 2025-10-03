Latest Madden ratings: Puka Nacua rises, Lamar Jackson falls

Open Extended Reactions

Week four of the Madden NFL 26 ratings is finally here, and while there aren't as many dramatic movements as last week's rankings, they're still very interesting to see. Madden NFL 26 updates all of its player ratings weekly to reflect their performance in real-life games and ensure that gamers get the most accurate gameplay simulation possible.

This week saw big gains for the New England Patriots across the board following their decisive 42-13 victory over the Panthers on Sunday, with 10 players getting ratings boosts and just two dropping a point or two. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins got the biggest boost among the team, raising four points, while Kyle Dugger dropped by three points.

The Baltimore Ravens are in the opposite position, with 10 of their players dropping in points following the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs on the weekend. Quarterback Lamar Jackson still reigns at the top of the rankings after dropping just one point, with an OVR of 98, but Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby not far behind at 97. Raiders OT Kolton Miller also rose significantly in the ratings, coming up to an OVR of 92 after gaining four points. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua shot up four points to 92 OVR after a 10-catch, 85-yard game with a touchdown.

Here's the full Madden NFL 26 week 4 ratings update:

