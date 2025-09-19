Open Extended Reactions

The second ratings update for Madden NFL 26 has arrived.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the biggest winners, reaching a new high of 94 OVR following a disappointing omission from TOTW 2. Most of the athletes honored with a TOTW appearance managed gains as well with both Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch and Buffalo Bills running back James Cook breaking into the 90s along with New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy and Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, the latter adding two points and jumping to 91 OVR.

Standing on top of the weekly movers with the highest rating is Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, whose point gain propelled him to 95 OVR. Among the top players, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lost one point each, falling to 93 and 92 OVR, respectively. They share their fate with Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who now sports 90 OVR, as well as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who both fell out of the 90s.

Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts won the laurels for the largest gains of the week with a plus of seven points. His teammate, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, fared less well with a back-to-back loss of one point. However -- thanks to Ouzts' mighty contribution -- the Seahawks are tied for first in terms of total point gains with the Falcons, with both rosters adding eleven points overall.

On the flipside, the second week was particularly brutal for the Washington Commanders, who are coming out of it with a points deficit of minus 12 -- cornerback Trey Amos was the only one to eschew the trend, but his gains were eclipsed by eight athletes dropping points, including a five-point loss from cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 2 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins: 90 OVR (-1)

James Cook III: 90 OVR (+1)

Joey Bosa: 86 OVR (+1)

Tre'Davious White: 75 OVR (+1)

Jackson Hawes: 63 OVR (+2)

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Kolton Miller: 88 OVR (+1)

Geno Smith: 79 OVR (-1)

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White: 80 OVR (+1)

Jacob Parrish: 75 OVR (+1)

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

DeMarcus Lawrence: 85 OVR (-1)

Sam Darnold: 78 OVR (+1)

Josh Jobe: 73 OVR (+4)

Robbie Ouzts: 73 OVR (+7)

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers