The second ratings update for Madden NFL 26 has arrived.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the biggest winners, reaching a new high of 94 OVR following a disappointing omission from TOTW 2. Most of the athletes honored with a TOTW appearance managed gains as well with both Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch and Buffalo Bills running back James Cook breaking into the 90s along with New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy and Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, the latter adding two points and jumping to 91 OVR.
Standing on top of the weekly movers with the highest rating is Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, whose point gain propelled him to 95 OVR. Among the top players, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lost one point each, falling to 93 and 92 OVR, respectively. They share their fate with Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who now sports 90 OVR, as well as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who both fell out of the 90s.
Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts won the laurels for the largest gains of the week with a plus of seven points. His teammate, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, fared less well with a back-to-back loss of one point. However -- thanks to Ouzts' mighty contribution -- the Seahawks are tied for first in terms of total point gains with the Falcons, with both rosters adding eleven points overall.
On the flipside, the second week was particularly brutal for the Washington Commanders, who are coming out of it with a points deficit of minus 12 -- cornerback Trey Amos was the only one to eschew the trend, but his gains were eclipsed by eight athletes dropping points, including a five-point loss from cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 2 ratings updates.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Dion Dawkins: 90 OVR (-1)
James Cook III: 90 OVR (+1)
Joey Bosa: 86 OVR (+1)
Tre'Davious White: 75 OVR (+1)
Jackson Hawes: 63 OVR (+2)
Allen Lazard: 76 OVR (-1)
Josh Reynolds: 75 OVR (-1)
Brandon Stephens: 74 OVR (-1)
Austin McNamara: 70 OVR (+1)
Milton Williams: 86 OVR (+1)
Robert Spillane: 81 OVR (-1)
Drake Maye: 80 OVR (+1)
Christian Elliss: 71 OVR (+2)
Zach Sieler: 83 OVR (-1)
Matthew Judon: 77 OVR (-1)
Tua Tagovailoa: 77 OVR (-1)
AFC North
Cam Taylor-Britt: 82 OVR (+1)
DJ Turner II: 78 OVR (-1)
Ted Karras: 77 OVR (-1)
Dylan Fairchild: 72 OVR (+1)
Dalton Risner: 71 OVR (-1)
Mitchell Tinsley: 71 OVR (+3)
Devin Bush: 77 OVR (+2)
Jerome Baker: 75 OVR (-2)
Cedric Tillman: 73 OVR (+1)
DeAndre Carter: 71 OVR (-1)
Deshaun Watson: 69 OVR (-1)
Baltimore Ravens
Roquan Smith: 95 OVR (+1)
Ronnie Stanley: 89 OVR (-1)
DeAndre Hopkins: 83 OVR (+1)
Nate Wiggins: 80 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Likely: 79 OVR (-1)
Roger Rosengarten: 75 OVR (+1)
Tyler Loop: 75 OVR (+1)
Daniel Faalele: 74 OVR (+1)
Tavius Robinson: 73 OVR (+3)
Teddye Buchanan: 73 OVR (+2)
David Ojabo: 72 OVR (-1)
Devontez Walker: 71 OVR (+1)
Jonnu Smith: 80 OVR (-1)
Joey Porter Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)
Payton Wilson: 75 OVR (-1)
Kaleb Johnson: 74 OVR (-1)
AFC South
Devin Lloyd: 86 OVR (+1)
Brian Thomas Jr: 83 OVR (-1)
Travon Walker: 79 OVR (+1)
Dyami Brown: 77 OVR (+1)
Tim Patrick: 77 OVR (-1)
Walker Little: 77 OVR (+1)
Parker Washington: 73 OVR (+1)
L'Jarius Sneed: 82 OVR (-1)
Xavier Woods: 81 OVR (+1)
Cody Barton: 78 OVR (-1)
Johnny Hekker: 76 OVR (+2)
Joey Slye: 73 OVR (+1)
Elic Ayomanor: 72 OVR (+1)
Cedric Gray: 69 OVR (+1)
Jonathan Taylor: 89 OVR (+1)
Nick Cross: 77 OVR (+1)
Daniel Jones: 72 OVR (+1)
Anthony Richardson Sr: 71 OVR (-1)
Joe Bachie: 67 OVR (+2)
Segun Olubi: 65 OVR (-1)
Jalen Pitre: 81 OVR (-2)
Ed Ingram: 75 OVR (+2)
Calen Bullock: 74 OVR (-1)
Juice Scruggs: 72 OVR (-2)
AFC West
Joe Alt: 84 OVR (+1)
Donte Jackson: 82 OVR (+2)
Mekhi Becton: 80 OVR (-1)
Quentin Johnston: 78 OVR (+1)
Kolton Miller: 88 OVR (+1)
Geno Smith: 79 OVR (-1)
Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles: 91 OVR (+2)
Wil Lutz: 76 OVR (-1)
RJ Harvey: 75 OVR (+1)
Troy Franklin: 74 OVR (+2)
Adam Trautman: 72 OVR (+1)
Jaleel McLaughlin: 71 OVR (-4)
Pat Bryant: 70 OVR (+1)
Michael Burton: 68 OVR (-2)
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce: 92 OVR (-1)
Bryan Cook: 79 OVR (+1)
Kareem Hunt: 79 OVR (-1)
Josh Simmons: 77 OVR (+2)
Charles Omenihu: 75 OVR (-1)
Derrick Nnadi: 74 OVR (-1)
Kingsley Suamataia: 71 OVR (-1)
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter: 89 OVR (-1)
Nolan Smith Jr: 82 OVR (+1)
Cam Jurgens: 78 OVR (+1)
Jihaad Campbell: 78 OVR (+1)
Moro Ojomo: 71 OVR (+2)
Brandon Aubrey: 88 OVR (+1)
Dak Prescott: 86 OVR (+1)
George Pickens: 84 OVR (+1)
Trevon Diggs: 84 OVR (-1)
Javonte Williams: 80 OVR (+1)
Malik Hooker: 78 OVR (-1)
Tyler Booker: 77 OVR (-1)
Donovan Wilson: 75 OVR (-1)
Tyler Guyton: 74 OVR (-1)
Solomon Thomas: 72 OVR (+1)
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: 84 OVR (-1)
Marshon Lattimore: 83 OVR (-3)
Trey Amos: 77 OVR (+2)
Andrew Wylie: 76 OVR (-1)
George Fant: 73 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Jones: 73 OVR (-5)
Josh Conerly Jr: 73 OVR (-1)
Nick Allegretti: 73 OVR (-1)
Ben Sinnott: 69 OVR (-1)
Malik Nabers: 88 OVR (+1)
Bobby Okereke: 85 OVR (-1)
Wan'Dale Robinson: 79 OVR (+2)
Kayvon Thibodeaux: 78 OVR (+1)
Tyler Nubin: 76 OVR (-1)
Cam Skattebo: 75 OVR (+2)
Russell Wilson: 75 OVR (+1)
Chris Manhertz: 71 OVR (+1)
Darius Muasau: 66 OVR (+2)
NFC North
Detroit Lions
Brian Branch: 90 OVR (+1)
Jared Goff: 87 OVR (+1)
DJ Reader: 84 OVR (-1)
Terrion Arnold: 75 OVR (-1)
Al-Quadin Muhammad: 72 OVR (+1)
Isaac TeSlaa: 72 OVR (+1)
Ryan Kelly: 86 OVR (+3)
Javon Hargrave: 81 OVR (-1)
Adam Thielen: 79 OVR (-1)
Jordan Love: 85 OVR (+1)
Tucker Kraft: 81 OVR (+2)
Keisean Nixon: 78 OVR (+2)
Devonte Wyatt: 77 OVR (+1)
Matthew Golden: 77 OVR (+1)
Rome Odunze: 80 OVR (+1)
Braxton Jones: 75 OVR (-3)
Caleb Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
Tyrique Stevenson: 74 OVR (-1)
Noah Sewell: 69 OVR (+3)
NFC South
Rachaad White: 80 OVR (+1)
Jacob Parrish: 75 OVR (+1)
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: 94 OVR (+2)
Leonard Floyd: 78 OVR (+1)
Divine Deablo: 75 OVR (+2)
Billy Bowman Jr: 72 OVR (+2)
Zach Harrison: 72 OVR (+2)
Ryan Neuzil: 67 OVR (+2)
New Orleans Saints
Erik McCoy: 90 OVR (+1)
Cesar Ruiz: 77 OVR (-2)
Ja'Lynn Polk: 73 OVR (-1)
Isaac Yiadom: 72 OVR (-1)
Trey Palmer: 72 OVR (-1)
Spencer Rattler: 70 OVR (+1)
Rico Dowdle: 79 OVR (-1)
Bryce Young: 74 OVR (-1)
Brady Christensen: 73 OVR (-1)
Christian Rozeboom: 72 OVR (-1)
Ja'Tavion Sanders: 70 OVR (-1)
Brycen Tremayne: 68 OVR (+1)
NFC West
Byron Young: 80 OVR (+1)
Cobie Durant: 77 OVR (+1)
Blake Corum: 75 OVR (+1)
Nate Landman: 75 OVR (+1)
Seattle Seahawks
DeMarcus Lawrence: 85 OVR (-1)
Sam Darnold: 78 OVR (+1)
Josh Jobe: 73 OVR (+4)
Robbie Ouzts: 73 OVR (+7)
Trey McBride: 93 OVR (+1)
Paris Johnson Jr: 85 OVR (+1)
Calais Campbell: 82 OVR (+1)
Dalvin Tomlinson: 76 OVR (-1)
Darius Robinson: 72 OVR (-1)
Elijah Higgins: 67 OVR (+2)
Tip Reiman: 66 OVR (-2)
San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey: 93 OVR (-1)
Deommodore Lenoir: 81 OVR (-1)
Brian Robinson Jr: 80 OVR (-1)
Ricky Pearsall: 78 OVR (+1)
Colton McKivitz: 75 OVR (+2)
Eddy Pineiro: 74 OVR (-1)
Ben Bartch: 71 OVR (+2)
Dee Winters: 70 OVR (+3)
Mac Jones: 70 OVR (+1)