          Smith soars, Kelce slips in Madden NFL 26 Week 2 ratings update

          Roquan Smith is No. 1 on this weeks' list of ratings movers in Madden NFL 26. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Sep 19, 2025, 07:23 PM

          The second ratings update for Madden NFL 26 has arrived.

          Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the biggest winners, reaching a new high of 94 OVR following a disappointing omission from TOTW 2. Most of the athletes honored with a TOTW appearance managed gains as well with both Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch and Buffalo Bills running back James Cook breaking into the 90s along with New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy and Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, the latter adding two points and jumping to 91 OVR.

          Standing on top of the weekly movers with the highest rating is Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, whose point gain propelled him to 95 OVR. Among the top players, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lost one point each, falling to 93 and 92 OVR, respectively. They share their fate with Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who now sports 90 OVR, as well as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who both fell out of the 90s.

          Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts won the laurels for the largest gains of the week with a plus of seven points. His teammate, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, fared less well with a back-to-back loss of one point. However -- thanks to Ouzts' mighty contribution -- the Seahawks are tied for first in terms of total point gains with the Falcons, with both rosters adding eleven points overall.

          On the flipside, the second week was particularly brutal for the Washington Commanders, who are coming out of it with a points deficit of minus 12 -- cornerback Trey Amos was the only one to eschew the trend, but his gains were eclipsed by eight athletes dropping points, including a five-point loss from cornerback Jonathan Jones.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 2 ratings updates.

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills

          New York Jets

          New England Patriots

          Miami Dolphins

          AFC North

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Cleveland Browns

          Baltimore Ravens

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          AFC South

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Tennessee Titans

          Indianapolis Colts

          Houston Texans

          AFC West

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Denver Broncos

          Kansas City Chiefs

          NFC East

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Dallas Cowboys

          Washington Commanders

          New York Giants

          NFC North

          Detroit Lions

          Minnesota Vikings

          Green Bay Packers

          Chicago Bears

          NFC South

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Atlanta Falcons

          New Orleans Saints

          Carolina Panthers

          NFC West

          Los Angeles Rams

          Seattle Seahawks

          • DeMarcus Lawrence: 85 OVR (-1)

          • Sam Darnold: 78 OVR (+1)

          • Josh Jobe: 73 OVR (+4)

          • Robbie Ouzts: 73 OVR (+7)

          Arizona Cardinals

          San Francisco 49ers