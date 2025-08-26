Open Extended Reactions

Madden NFL 26 is available to play, and that means Madden Ultimate Team -- MUT, for short -- has begun rolling out content. Among the first programs players can benefit from is the Team Captains promo, which pays tribute to successful team leaders from the 2010s. Starting out at 78 OVR, these players can be upgraded to 83 OVR, becoming strong members of any squad.

Crucially, Team Captains have Team Chemistry with all 32 NFL teams, allowing players to field them in a versatile manner. Additionally, Team Captains' maximum OVR cap will be raised throughout the game's lifecycle, meaning they can be upgraded further over time to retain their value.

Among the selected players are Alex Mack, who was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, fellow NFL 2010s All-Decade Team member Geno Atkins and Super Bowl XLV champion A.J. Hawk.

Here is the full list of available Team Captains in Madden NFL 26:

Alongside Team Captains, EA released the first wave of Team Builders items, which are led by 87 OVR Champions Brock Bowers (TE) and Nick Bosa (LEDG). The wave also includes eight Divisional Champions with 85 OVR and 32 Heroes with 82 OVR. As usual, players can collect lower tier cards to complete sets and thereby unlock stronger items.