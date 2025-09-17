Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has revealed the stars getting special items in Madden NFL 26 Ultimate Team as part of Team of the Week 2. As with previous iterations of the franchise, TOTW is a program that runs alongside the NFL season and delivers weekly content releases featuring athletes who've had standout performances in the previous week's games.

TOTW 2's Limited Editions (LTDs) sporting 89 OVR are Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft and Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch. Kraft earned his LTD with six receptions, 124 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Branch had six tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble to win the LTD honors.

In the Champions and Heroes category, which are rated at 88 and 85 OVR, respectively, Buffalo Bills RB James Cook, Atlanta Falcons DT Zach Harrison, and New York Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson are featured.

Here's the full Madden NFL 26 TOTW 2: