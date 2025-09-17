EA Sports has revealed the stars getting special items in Madden NFL 26 Ultimate Team as part of Team of the Week 2. As with previous iterations of the franchise, TOTW is a program that runs alongside the NFL season and delivers weekly content releases featuring athletes who've had standout performances in the previous week's games.
TOTW 2's Limited Editions (LTDs) sporting 89 OVR are Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft and Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch. Kraft earned his LTD with six receptions, 124 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Branch had six tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble to win the LTD honors.
In the Champions and Heroes category, which are rated at 88 and 85 OVR, respectively, Buffalo Bills RB James Cook, Atlanta Falcons DT Zach Harrison, and New York Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson are featured.
Here's the full Madden NFL 26 TOTW 2:
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers: 89 OVR
Brian Branch, Detroit Lions: 89 OVR
James Cook, Buffalo Bills: 88 OVR
Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants: 88 OVR
Zach Harrison, Atlanta Falcons: 88 OVR
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears: 85 OVR
Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers: 85 OVR
Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals: 85 OVR
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots: 83 OVR
Dax Hill, Cincinnati Bengals: 83 OVR
Hunter Renfrow, Carolina Panthers: 83 OVR
Tavius Robinson, Baltimore Ravens: 83 OVR