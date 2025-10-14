Son, Rodman head EA FC 26 first Ratings Reload release

Open Extended Reactions

It's not very often that EA Sports introduces a completely new program to FC Ultimate Team, but Ratings Reload is joining the exclusive club. The program comes with the usual release of a highly rated squad, while offering a substantial slate of events that provide players with the tools to upgrade the cards they possess via Evolutions.

Athletes with a silver rating get additional benefits in Ratings Reload, which will help players prepare for upcoming live events that requires them to field squads consisting of stars with this rarity. This is a clear continuation of EA's policy of rewarding broad line-ups in FC 26 Ultimate Team, rather than favoring squads with the latest and greatest cards.

South Korean star Son Heung-Ming leads the first Ratings Reload squad with 88 OVR, giving the LAFC winger his first special item of the season. Midfielder Trinity Rodman was awarded an 87 OVR card with 92 Pace, making her one of the NWSL's most lethal players.

Other highlights of the squad include Julián Álvarez and Lucy Bronze with 88 OVR cards and Michael Olise as well as Scott McTominay with 87 OVR items.

Here is the full list of players on Ratings Reload Team 1: