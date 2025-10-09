UFL adds historical and upcoming World Cup balls

Open Extended Reactions

The free-to-play soccer simulation game UFL has added official balls from past World Cups to the game in its latest update as part of a collaboration with German sports gear maker adidas. A special treat for players comes in the form of the Trionda, the ball of the upcoming 2026 World Cup taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

While the Trionda is being given out for free to all players until Oct. 30, the historical balls -- including icons like the Telstar, Fevernova, Teamgeist Berlin, Brazuca, Brazuca Final Rio, Jabulani, Jo'bulani, Al Rihla and Al Hilm -- are part of the game's latest Team Pass and therefore need to be unlocked.

Players can additionally unlock team kits based on some past ball designs, a stadium inspired by the Trionda and items related to German soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer.

UFL is the first soccer game to feature the official 2026 World Cup ball, which has only recently been unveiled. It's noteworthy that this doesn't constitute a relationship between UFL and FIFA, with developer Strikerz Inc. emphasizing that this addition has been made possible by adidas.

Currently available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, UFL is set to come to PC in late 2025.