Neymar joins Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel in new eFootball-themed event

Open Extended Reactions

Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, better known as Neymar, is featured prominently in trading card game simulator Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, in a crossover event between the game and Konami's eFootball.

Players who log into Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel in the next six weeks will have the chance to receive special event tickets, which when redeemed give a number of soccer-themed accessories and cards. Among them are two accessories prominently featuring Neymar, an in-game wallpaper and card sleeves.

Neymar, in his in-game appearance, sports a fantasy outfit inspired by iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! card Dark Magician. The wallpaper and card sleeves, once unlocked, will remain in players' inventories permanently, even after the event ends, making Neymar a fixture of Master Duel for years to come.

In addition to Neymar-themed items, there's a host of other soccer-themed accessories and cards, including an alternate artwork card of Rescue Rabbit -- one of the trading card game's most iconic modern cards -- various eFootball-themed items, and a soccer stadium dueling field.

The collaboration extends beyond Master Duel, with Yu-Gi-Oh!'s simplified rule set game, Duel Links, having similarly themed items. The physical card game offers players who attend local events a physical version of the alternate artwork Rescue Rabbit, and a special token card featuring Neymar.

This is the first collaboration of its kind, as no other sporting personalities or celebrities have been featured in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as the company has typically avoided working with celebrities on Yu-Gi-Oh!. Konami, the publisher of Yu-Gi-Oh! both digitally and physically, previously announced a collaboration with then-FC Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann in 2021, but canceled it shortly after video surfaced appearing to show Griezmann and teammate Ousmane Dembélé mocking Asian staff. Both players posted apologies and said there was no racist intent behind the video.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's eFootball and Neymar crossover will be available until Nov. 27, 2025.