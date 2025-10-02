FIFA reveals first standalone licensed game since EA Sports split

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA, the governing body for international soccer, has announced a new soccer game titled FIFA Heroes, the first since the organization ended its partnership with EA.

FIFA Heroes is said to be a five-a-side soccer game featuring a mixture of FIFA's official mascots -- including mascots from the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26 -- as well as international soccer athletes and recognizable fictional characters as in-game players. Players of the game will be able to create a squad from these players to play in single player or multiplayer matches.

The game is set to be a far more arcadey experience than EA's flagship series, with each mascot in the game having its own super abilities and special moves.

FIFA Heroes is being developed by Enver, a New York-based developer founded in 2021 that previously worked on motocross VR game Motox. No gameplay footage for the game has been revealed at the time of writing, but the game is set to be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and mobile devices at some point in 2026.

The announcement comes three years after FIFA and EA Sports ended their 30-year partnership, a split that resulted from a disagreement over licensing fees for the FIFA name and branding. EA subsequently renamed its soccer series starting in 2023, becoming EA Sports FC, while FIFA vowed to continue licensing its name to soccer games. Since the split, FIFA has partnered with Konami to run FIFAe World Cup tournaments within the latter's eFootball game, but no original FIFA games have been released.