The EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Season for Germany's Bundesliga is mainly a story of two teams: FC Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Half of the 22 athletes chosen for the team by the community and the developer stem from those two teams and the leadership of the squad is similarly divided.

Bayern's Harry Kane and Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah lead the TOTS with 97 OVR. Munich's English striker sports a Shooting attribute rated 99 with stats above 90 in everything else bar Defending. Naturally, that's where Tah shines with a 97. Bundesliga TOTS has more than a couple such stunning numbers to offer: Jamal Musiala comes in with 98 Dribbling and Alphonso Davies with a rapid 99 Pace.

Here's the complete EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS:

Things look a bit more even in the TOTS for Frauen Bundesliga, Germany's women's league. Here, Bayern shared the glory with the likes of Wolfsburg and Frankfurt, though the Bavarian club claimed the highest rating with Danish striker Pernille Harder at 97 OVR.

Here's the full roster of Frauen Bundesliga TOTS:

Accompanying the two German contingents is the TOTS from Türkiye's Super Lig, headed by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen (97 OVR) from Galatasaray Istanbul. This is the first round of TOTS in EA FC 25 without at least one American representative, leaving the total of American TOTS players at five for the moment.