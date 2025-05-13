The EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Season for Germany's Bundesliga is mainly a story of two teams: FC Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Half of the 22 athletes chosen for the team by the community and the developer stem from those two teams and the leadership of the squad is similarly divided.
Bayern's Harry Kane and Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah lead the TOTS with 97 OVR. Munich's English striker sports a Shooting attribute rated 99 with stats above 90 in everything else bar Defending. Naturally, that's where Tah shines with a 97. Bundesliga TOTS has more than a couple such stunning numbers to offer: Jamal Musiala comes in with 98 Dribbling and Alphonso Davies with a rapid 99 Pace.
Here's the complete EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS:
Harry Kane -- FC Bayern Munich (97 OVR)
Jonathan Tah -- Bayer Leverkusen (97 OVR)
Jamal Musiala -- FC Bayern Munich (96 OVR)
Florian Wirtz -- Bayer Leverkusen (96 OVR)
Alphonso Davies -- FC Bayern Munich (96 OVR)
Michael Olise -- FC Bayern Munich (96 OVR)
Alejandro Grimaldo -- Bayer Leverkusen (95 OVR)
Dayot Upamecano -- FC Bayern Munich (95 OVR)
Patrik Schick -- Bayer Leverkusen (95 OVR)
Joshua Kimmich -- FC Bayern Munich (95 OVR)
Robin Zentner -- 1. FSV Mainz 05 (94 OVR)
Nico Schlotterbeck -- Borussia Dortmund (94 OVR)
Piero Hincapié -- Bayer Leverkusen (94 OVR)
Hugo Ekitike -- Eintracht Frankfurt (94 OVR)
Serhou Guirassy -- Borussia Dortmund (94 OVR)
Willi Orbán -- RB Leipzig (93 OVR)
Nadiem Amiri -- 1. FSV Mainz 05 (93 OVR)
Jamie Gittens -- Borussia Dortmund (93 OVR)
Ritsu Doan -- SC Freiburg (92 OVR)
Tim Kleindienst -- Borussia Monchengladbach (92 OVR)
Mattias Svanberg -- VfL Wolfsburg (92 OVR)
Mohamed Amoura -- VfL Wolfsburg (91 OVR)
Things look a bit more even in the TOTS for Frauen Bundesliga, Germany's women's league. Here, Bayern shared the glory with the likes of Wolfsburg and Frankfurt, though the Bavarian club claimed the highest rating with Danish striker Pernille Harder at 97 OVR.
Here's the full roster of Frauen Bundesliga TOTS:
Pernille Harder -- FC Bayern Munich (97 OVR)
Laura Freigang -- Eintracht Frankfurt (96 OVR)
Svenja Huth -- VfL Wolfsburg (96 OVR)
Alexandra Popp -- VfL Wolfsburg (95 OVR)
Lineth Beerensteyn -- VfL Wolfsburg (95 OVR)
Klara Bühl -- FC Bayern Munich (95 OVR)
Carolin Simon -- FC Bayern Munich (94 OVR)
Marta Cazalla -- TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (94 OVR)
Lara Prasnikar -- Eintracht Frankfurt (94 OVR)
Sara Doorsoun -- Eintracht Frankfurt (93 OVR)
Sophie Weidauer -- SV Werder Bremen (93 OVR)
Rafaela Borggräfe -- SC Freiburg (92 OVR)
Kristin Kögel -- Bayer Leverkusen (91 OVR)
Cornelia Kramer -- Bayer Leverkusen (91 OVR)
Accompanying the two German contingents is the TOTS from Türkiye's Super Lig, headed by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen (97 OVR) from Galatasaray Istanbul. This is the first round of TOTS in EA FC 25 without at least one American representative, leaving the total of American TOTS players at five for the moment.