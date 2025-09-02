Open Extended Reactions

Season 1 is available in NBA 2K26 following the game's advanced access release and kicks the court festivities off in style with rewards in all game modes.

One of this year's biggest additions is WNBA athletes becoming available in MyTeam. Season 1 rewards emphasize this new era, as players get access to a Ruby version of Los Angeles Sparks

guard Kelsey Plum right from the start. The two-time WNBA champion sports 89 OVR and brings some gifts in the form of three Promo Packs and a Double XP Coin to get players settled.

Progressing through Season 1's MyTeam rewards also nets players an Amethyst version of Houston Rockets center Steven Adams and Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris as well as coach Billy Donovan. A Diamond version of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young comes in at Level 30.

Level 35 is where the first truly powerful cards of the game come into play: A Pink Diamond version of Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, two-time WNBA Champion and three-time MVP, with 96 OVR beckons alongside a Pink Diamond version of Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, who becomes available upon reaching Level 40.

Rewards for MyCareer and The City include a decorative Shaquille O'Neal MyCourt Mural and the fun Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot skin, which allows players' virtual alter egos to wear the iconic bison costume while fighting for points on the court.