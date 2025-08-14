Open Extended Reactions

With NBA 2K26 set to be released next month, publisher 2K Games has started teasing player ratings for the upcoming game.

2K Games says gamers have a little while to wait before they see the full player ratings, with the top 100 ranks set to be slowly revealed between August 16 and August 21, but that doesn't mean there aren't ratings to look at in the meantime. Ahead of the full ratings being released, 2K Games has begun to release Specialist Ratings, starting with the top 10 three-point shooters and the top 10 mid-range shooters.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is predictably at the top of the list for three-point shooters, with an almost perfect score of 99 -- as expected for a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP. Right behind him is Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant, with a similarly respectable rating of 91, with Dallas Mavericks SG Klay Thompson joining him on the podium in third place with a rating of 89.

Here are the top 10 three-point shooting ratings in NBA 2K26:

The mid-range shot ratings are much more tightly grouped, with the top 10 spanning from 96 at the low end to 98 at the top end. Seven-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets shares the top spot with Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, both of whom scored a rating of 98, while just one rating down at 97 sees a five-way tie between Durant, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Nembhard, and Curry.

Here are the top 10 mid-range shot ratings in NBA 2K26:

NBA 2K26 is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on Sept. 5, 2025, with 7-day early access available for those who preorder the Superstar or Leave No Doubt editions of the game.