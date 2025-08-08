Open Extended Reactions

2K and Visual Concepts are looking for graphical improvements with every new NBA 2K game and the upcoming iteration of the series is no different. A new shader allows NBA 2K26 to portray things like sweat on athletes' bodies and dehydration leading to small cracks forming on their lips. The stitching on uniforms will be visible, giving names and numbers on the jerseys more presence.

Improved lighting in arenas helps bring out these details on top of giving more of a shine to the court floors. Similar to what EA Sports has been trying to do with CFB and Madden, 2K delved deep into NBA lore and has included team-specific pre-game rituals to enhance the authenticity of the game.

In the same vein, the crowd model diversity has been expanded for NBA 2K26 with many fans wearing jerseys of current pros or legendary players. Spectators might even engage in a bit of heckling against players during MyCareer -- and can be silenced by a strong performance.

Along with mascots, halftime shows, new commentators, and player interactions, NBA 2K26 is certainly upping its presentation game.

MyPlayer will feature an expansive Animation Glossary this year, which allows players to look up every available move in the game in addition to their requirements. This should allow for a more precise building process, if players are aiming to model their playstyle on a specific athlete. Build By Badges works in the same vein -- players choose what abilities they're going for and the game will give recommendations on how to create their MyPlayer to get the necessary foundations.

All this preparation culminates in the new Scouting Report, which provides a comprehensive report on what type of athlete players have built with their decisions -- giving them the opportunity to go back and revamp some aspects, if they're unhappy with anything.

The return of Badge Perks, supercharged Cap Breakers, and improved specialization options further enable players to build and evolve their virtual alter ego.

NBA 2K26 will be released on Sep. 5, 2025 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.