Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's summer just keeps getting better. After capturing league MVP honors, a scoring title, his first NBA championship and Finals MVP, the Oklahoma City Thunder star is adding another accolade to his résumé: cover athlete for NBA 2K26.

The video game developer made the announcement Tuesday, just one week after Gilgeous-Alexander agreed to a four-year, $285 million maximum contract extension that will keep him in Oklahoma City through the 2030-31 season.

The 26-year-old put together an impressive year, averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and five rebounds per game while leading the Thunder to a league-best 68-14 record. Oklahoma City outscored opponents by an average of 12.9 points per game -- the highest mark in NBA history -- and capped off its dominant run by defeating the Indiana Pacers in a seven game NBA Finals series.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Thunder player to land a solo 2K cover since Kevin Durant, who headlined NBA 2K15 after previously appearing on the shared cover of NBA 2K13.

An official release date for NBA 2K26 has yet to be announced, but the game is expected to launch in September.