The NBA and NHL both have new champions, so it's time to take a quick look at how the two sports' most popular simulation games fared in predicting the results.

NBA 2K25 correctly predicted the Oklahoma City Thunder to take the title over the Indiana Pacers, only missing the actual outcome of the series by a single game. 2K Games' simulation forecast a more decisive 4-2 victory for OKC instead of the nailbiter of a series played in real life.

As a reminder, here's what NBA 2K25 predicted:

Game 1: Pacers 121 - 108 Thunder

Game 2: Thunder 111 - 93 Pacers

Game 3: Thunder 102 - 100 Pacers

Game 4: Pacers 120 - 109 Thunder

Game 5: Thunder 113 - 108 Pacers

Game 6: Thunder 119 - 113 Pacers

Game 2's prediction is especially noteworthy. Although the actual result differs quite a bit from what the simulationcalled beforehand (123-107 in favor of OKC), the point difference between the two teams ended up being only two points off the predicted value. Furthermore, the score of the victors reflects the actual final tallies of the Pacers in Game 1 and OKC in Game 4.

All in all, the simulation delivered a respectable prediction for the finals this time around and correctly called Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Finals MVP.

EA Sports fared less well with NHL 25, which already managed to fail with its prediction of the Stanley Cup semifinalists, getting not a single team right.

The hockey game's simulation had the Edmonton Oilers triumph over the Florida Panthers with a score of 4-3, managing a comeback after an initial 1-3 deficit -- none of which materialized.

Here's the initial NHL 25 prediction:

Game 1: Panthers 4 - 2 Oilers

Game 2: Oilers 2 - 1 Panthers

Game 3: Panthers 5 - 3 Oilers

Game 4: Panthers 4 - 2 Oilers

Game 5: Oilers 3 - 2 Panthers

Game 6: Oilers 5 - 4 Panthers

Game 7: Oilers 3 - 2 Panthers

NHL 25 predicted overtime only once -- during Game 5 -- but the real series had three instances of it (none in Game 5), with one game even featuring double overtime. The Conn Smythe Trophy did not go to the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl as predicted, but instead landed in the hands of the Panthers' Sam Bennett.