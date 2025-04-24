Open Extended Reactions

It's playoff season in the world's foremost basketball league and 2K Games is trying its luck at playing oracle via NBA 2K25 simulations.

While the game anticipates some matchups will look pretty one-sided, it also predicts three dramatic best-of-seven series that will go down to the wire. NBA 2K25 has the Indiana Pacers eliminated at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks following a seven-game series, a minor upset given their seedings.

Otherwise, the East's first round looks to be fairly clear with the Cleveland Cavaliers winning 4-2 over the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks eliminating the Detroit Pistons 4-2, and the Boston Celtics dominating the Orlando Magic 4-0.

Things are a bit closer in the Western Conference with two series being predicted to end 4-3. Both the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors are tapped to win these close showdowns against their respective opponents, the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets.

NBA 2K25 also has the Los Angeles Lakers winning a decisive 4-1 series over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Memphis Grizzlies without dropping a game.