2K details reveal roadmap for NBA 2K26

Open Extended Reactions

2K Games has already revealed the covers and release date for NBA 2K26, but little is known about the gameplay at this point. This will change over the next couple of weeks, however, as the developer is going to roll out detailed reveals on the changes and adjustments it's made in comparison to last year's title.

Here's when the big NBA 2K26 reveals are going to happen and what fans can expect:

Week of Jul. 28 -- Gameplay

Week of Aug. 4 -- MyPlayer Builder

Week of Aug. 11 -- MyTeam

Week of Aug. 18 -- MyCareer, MyNBA, MyGM

Week of Aug. 25 -- The City

The developers want to emphasize the skill-based nature of gameplay this year, improving the direct control over athletes, shot outcomes, blocks, steals, loose balls and rebounds. Similar to NBA 2K24, Shot and Dunk Meters will once again show green windows to guide players.

MyPlayer will get more customization options, but otherwise continue on the course locked in by the current iteration of the game. 2K has already teased big changes for MyTeam this year. Little is known about it at this point, though both Triple Threat Park and King of the Court will be back in full force.

MyCareer will feature an immersive prelude story called Out of Bounds, which will make each game and choice by the player have important consequences for their entire career -- and it starts at the draft. Players can either let fate run its course or take control of draft day, making efforts to get onto the team of their dreams.

MyNBA will celebrate the player's achievements more this year, showcasing banners for each success in every arena to strengthen the bond between manager and team. MyGM will get an unranked option in NBA 2K26 and bring additional customization options to the court.

Finally, The City will see some visual makeovers, get new leaderboards and recognize the best players every day by raising statues of them in town.