Joe Flacco secured Team of the Week honors in Madden NFL 26 with his 342 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping the Cincinnati Bengals to a 33-31 win. EA Sports has awarded him a 91 OVR Limited Edition item in the football sim to recognize the stellar performance.
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson claimed the second Limited Edition card that was up for grabs in this week's selection. Chaisson's three tackles, two sacks and one recovered fumble helped beat the Tennessee Titans, as the Patriots extended their lead in the second half of their 31-13 win.
DeVonta Smith, Montez Sweat and DeForest Buckner won 90 OVR items for themselves with their recent performances.
Here is the full line-up for TOTW 7 in Madden NFL 26:
Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals: 91 OVR
K'Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots: 91 OVR
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles: 90 OVR
Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears: 90 OVR
DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts: 90 OVR
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs: 87 OVR
Tyson Campbell, Cleveland Browns: 87 OVR
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers: 87 OVR
Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers: 87 OVR
Shemar James, Dallas Cowboys: 87 OVR
Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos: 87 OVR
Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers: 87 OVR