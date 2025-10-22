Open Extended Reactions

Joe Flacco secured Team of the Week honors in Madden NFL 26 with his 342 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping the Cincinnati Bengals to a 33-31 win. EA Sports has awarded him a 91 OVR Limited Edition item in the football sim to recognize the stellar performance.

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson claimed the second Limited Edition card that was up for grabs in this week's selection. Chaisson's three tackles, two sacks and one recovered fumble helped beat the Tennessee Titans, as the Patriots extended their lead in the second half of their 31-13 win.

DeVonta Smith, Montez Sweat and DeForest Buckner won 90 OVR items for themselves with their recent performances.

Here is the full line-up for TOTW 7 in Madden NFL 26: