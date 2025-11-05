DeMario Douglas and Joey Porter Jr. have earned the top positions in Madden NFL 26's Team of the Week 9, each claiming a 92 OVR Limited Edition card.
Douglas was a major contributor to the New England Patriots' 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He tallied four receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown. LaCale London from the Falcons got a nod for his own efforts in the match as well, netting an 88 OVR card.
The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to stop the Indianapolis Colts in their game on Sunday despite their opponents' strong momentum. Porter Jr. helped to put a brake on the Colts with eight tackles, one sack, one interception and four defended passes. His LTD card's Man Coverage stat is looking especially robust, making it a very desirable item for Madden Ultimate Team fans.
Here is the full line-up for Madden NFL 26's TOTW 9:
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots: 92 OVR
Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers: 92 OVR
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears: 91 OVR
Tre'von Moehrig, Carolina Panthers: 91 OVR
Drake Thomas, Seattle Seahawks: 91 OVR
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears: 88 OVR
Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Los Angeles Rams: 88 OVR
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars: 88 OVR
Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings: 86 OVR
Alohi Gilman, Baltimore Ravens: 86 OVR
LaCale London, Atlanta Falcons: 83 OVR
Charlie Jones, Cincinnati Bengals: 83 OVR