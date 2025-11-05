Open Extended Reactions

DeMario Douglas and Joey Porter Jr. have earned the top positions in Madden NFL 26's Team of the Week 9, each claiming a 92 OVR Limited Edition card.

Douglas was a major contributor to the New England Patriots' 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He tallied four receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown. LaCale London from the Falcons got a nod for his own efforts in the match as well, netting an 88 OVR card.

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to stop the Indianapolis Colts in their game on Sunday despite their opponents' strong momentum. Porter Jr. helped to put a brake on the Colts with eight tackles, one sack, one interception and four defended passes. His LTD card's Man Coverage stat is looking especially robust, making it a very desirable item for Madden Ultimate Team fans.

Here is the full line-up for Madden NFL 26's TOTW 9: