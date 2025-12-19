Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said his injured heel is "good enough to go" for him to return on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons after missing the last two games.

"So, we're going to see Sunday," Harrison said after Friday's practice.

Harrison injured his heel in Arizona's Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and sat out the following two contests. Harrison said until this week, his ability to slow down was the biggest concern in him returning.

"Any kind of deceleration really," he added. "I can kind of run straight, but changing directions and decelerating, that makes it tough having a heel issue."

Sunday is poised to be Harrison's second game since he had a procedure for Appendicitis on Nov. 11. And he didn't make it through the Tampa Bay game, his only game between the injury and this week. Harrison is unsure what his condition and wind will be like when he returns to the field for Arizona's last home game of the season.

"Yeah, we're going to see," Harrison said. "And whatever my role is, come Sunday, I'm going to do my best to star in my role, help the team win, make the plays if they come to me and just whatever I can do to help the team at this point."

Although coach Jonathan Gannon doesn't think a player can lose their conditioning that quickly, he said Arizona will have a plan for Harrison's playing time on Sunday.

"Thought he looked pretty good," Gannon said. "Any injury is a tough injury, but particularly a skill guy that runs fast and has to decelerate and accelerate. Our staff has done a good job with him. He's done a good job pushing through."

Harrison said he'll "probably" play injured the rest of the season.

For Harrison, who never missed a game in college for injury and played in all 17 games as a rookie, missing four games this season hasn't been easy on him.

"It's been tough. Definitely has been tough," he said. "The whole year has been tough, honestly, just how I think what we wanted to be going into this year and kind of where we're at right now is definitely not what we expected, but the whole year's been tough.

"But you got to keep going one day at a time and stick to your process.