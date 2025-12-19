Dan Orlovsky joins Pat McAfee and breaks down the improvement he's seen from C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense this season. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Since returning from a three-game absence, quarterback C.J. Stroud is hitting his stride, and so is the Houston Texans' offense.

The offense has had its ups and downs this season, but since Stroud returned from a concussion that he suffered in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, the unit has begun to find its footing. Stroud has helped propel the offense toward a more balanced attack that delivers explosiveness in the run and pass games.

He admitted the absence allowed him to gain a new perspective on the Texans' schematic under first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley once he returned.

The integration has been evident.

Stroud has thrown one interception in their 3-0 stretch since returning, and that occurred in his first half back against the Indianapolis Colts. Since then, it's been clean football with no turnovers. And most importantly, Houston's offense is averaging 26.7 points per game (11th) in this stretch, an uptick from the 21 points per game they were averaging prior to his concussion, which was tied for 24th with the New York Jets.

"I always say there's things that you pick up on while you're in it or away from it," Stroud said. "So, I think we've gotten better in all phases. I won't say any specific area, but I do think in those specific areas that I touched on a couple weeks ago we got better in, as an offense."

After starting 0-3, the Texans (9-5) have climbed their way to the final spot in the AFC wild-card race and sit one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. Houston's six six-game win streak is the third longest in the NFL this season.

"We're starting to roll at the right time," Stroud said. "December is when you want to play your best ball, and every game is important and every game is hard."

Houston is coming off its second 40-point outing of the season following a 40-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, where Stroud had the best game of his return, throwing for three touchdowns.

"I thought C.J. did an outstanding job with playing very clean, very efficient throughout the game," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "The ball went to multiple guys because he was going through his progressions, making the proper reads. When it wasn't there, he was able to scramble, make a play. He was able to escape the pocket, throw the ball away when it wasn't there. I thought his decision-making was really, really great."

The Texans' run game popped too as it totaled 143 yards, third most this year. And the Texans got unlikely help from practice squad running back Jawhar Jordan, who filled in after starter Woody Marks suffered a foot injury in the first quarter.

Jordan ran for 101 yards in his debut, becoming the first player to debut with 100 rushing yards since Elijah Mitchell in 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers. He became the Texans' first 100-yard rusher this season and the second player in Texans history with 100 rushing yards in his NFL debut (Ben Tate in 2011), according to ESPN Research. Houston rewarded his debut by signing him to the active roster.

Part of the Texans' turnaround has been keeping Stroud upright. In the first eight games, he was sacked 17 times. He has been sacked six times since his return -- which is a stark improvement from being sacked 52 times last season, second most in the NFL.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Nico Collins. Troy Taormin/Imagn Images

The offensive line combination of left tackle Aireontae Ersery, left guard Tytus Howard, center Jake Andrews, right guard Ed Ingram and right tackle Trent Brown has paid off.

Howard has been a utility piece, playing wherever he's needed. He's allowed a 4.9% pressure rate -- 17th among offensive linemen with at least 400 pass blocking snaps.

"I think Tytus has done some really good things for us when it comes to, first and foremost, being unselfish," Ryans said. "Starting out at right tackle, he's played right guard, he's moved to left guard now and settling in there. I think his mindset of, 'It doesn't matter where I'm playing, I just want to be in a position to help the team,' I'm so encouraged by that and pleased by that mindset from Tytus because that's what playing football is about."

In Houston's pursuit to keep up with Jacksonville, which plays the team with the best record in the NFL in the Broncos (12-2) on Sunday, it will now turn its attention to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

A win would give the Texans a 97.1% chance of making the playoffs and a 47.6% of winning the division, according to ESPN Analytics, but if the Jaguars were to lose, that number would jump to 63.9%. A seventh straight win could position the Texans to be right where they want to be.