          Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads top arrivals of NFL Week 16

          Jaxon Smith-Njigba arrives for the Seattle Seahawks' "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle Seahawks/X
          • ESPN staffDec 18, 2025, 11:49 PM

          With the conclusion of the NFL regular season fast approaching, players have only a few weeks left to show off their most fashionable pregame fits.

          Weather, of course, can be something of a detriment to stylish fits this time of year, at least in some parts of the country. But players reacted accordingly, mixing swagger with comfort in a number of ways.

          With "Thursday Night Football" in Seattle, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams strayed closer to the cozy side of fashion, with players donning a variety of coats and jackets. Warm or not, players still put their most fashionable foot forward in a manner distinct to themselves in Week 16.

          Here are the most stylish arrivals from around the league in Week 16.

          Thursday night fashion

          Suits were a common theme ahead of "Thursday Night Football," though star Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got creative with styling his shirt and tie look -- opting for an open collar, loose knot and cozy blue jacket.