With the conclusion of the NFL regular season fast approaching, players have only a few weeks left to show off their most fashionable pregame fits.

Weather, of course, can be something of a detriment to stylish fits this time of year, at least in some parts of the country. But players reacted accordingly, mixing swagger with comfort in a number of ways.

With "Thursday Night Football" in Seattle, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams strayed closer to the cozy side of fashion, with players donning a variety of coats and jackets. Warm or not, players still put their most fashionable foot forward in a manner distinct to themselves in Week 16.

Here are the most stylish arrivals from around the league in Week 16.

Thursday night fashion

Suits were a common theme ahead of "Thursday Night Football," though star Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got creative with styling his shirt and tie look -- opting for an open collar, loose knot and cozy blue jacket.