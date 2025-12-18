Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- In the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' 26-0 win over the Vikings on Nov. 30, Minnesota guard Blake Brandel delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Josh Jobe at the end of a play, briefly sending the cornerback into the concussion protocol. Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili jumped to Jobe's defense, leveling Brandel to the turf.

"That's the beauty of this team," defensive lineman Leonard Williams told reporters during his weekly news conference four days later, "we're going to have each other's back ... We're going to fight for each other if we have to."

Retaliating on behalf of a teammate is hardly uncommon in the NFL. What made this different was how Williams volunteered to help Pili pay a potential league fine (he didn't receive one), and what the veteran was wearing when he did so -- a Seahawks-branded T-shirt that read "M.O.B. TIES."

As in, "Mission Over Bulls---."

You may have heard Mike Macdonald or a Seahawks player reference one of their new mottos, which is written on the team-issued shirt Williams is wearing, "M.O.B. ties."



The sequence offered a glimpse into the environment that Mike Macdonald has built in two seasons as Seattle's head coach.

Inside team headquarters, culture is far from a nebulous concept. It's spelled out in acronyms and mottos that are written on walls and printed on team-issued apparel. It's evident in how the Seahawks play and how they talk about the connectedness of their locker room. And as they see it, it's been no small factor in their jump from a 10-win team that fell short of the playoffs in Macdonald's debut season to one that now looks like a Super Bowl contender.

When the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video) in a battle of 11-3 division foes, they'll be playing for sole possession of first place in the NFC West. The winner will be in the driver's seat for the conference's No. 1 seed.

It'll be a rematch of the Seahawks' 21-19 loss last month at So-Fi Stadium, when they nearly survived the worst game of Sam Darnold's otherwise strong season. Afterward, middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV delivered a passionate defense of Darnold and his comments became almost as big of a story as the quarterback's four-interception performance.

"Sam's had us in every f---ing game," Jones said. "So, for him to sit there and say, 'That's my fault,' no, it's not. It was plays that defensively we could have made ... opportunities where we could have got better stops. It's football, man. He's our quarterback. We've got his back, and if you've got anything to say, quite frankly, f--- you."

When Macdonald talks about his desire to be "tough and connected," this was an example.

"We've got a bunch of tough guys that are out on a mission, pun intended," the coach said. "I think they're together. We have a fun time doing it, and we hold each other accountable."

Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks on the verge of the playoffs in his second season as the head coach. Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

WHEN SEAHAWKS GENERAL manager John Schneider set out to hire former coach Pete Carroll's replacement following the 2023 season, owner Jody Allen gave him one directive. It was to choose a head coach who would maintain the positive and connected culture that Carroll and Schneider had built over their 14 seasons together in Seattle.

So the shift in vibes inside the Virginia Mason Athletic Center under Macdonald has been more of a reset than a 180, and it has come with an interior redesign.

It started with the removal of blown-up pictures of several of the greatest players and signature moments of early in the Carroll era that had lined one of the main hallways of their headquarters. The move was initially viewed by some outside observers -- including Seahawks legend Richard Sherman -- as erasure from an incoming coach who wasn't treading lightly enough when it came to the most successful stretch in franchise history.

But those photos have since been replaced by rows of smaller, framed shots commemorating all 419 regular-season and playoff wins from the franchise's inception in 1976 through 2024.

This season's victories are hung across the hallway, underneath a heading that reads "STACK W.I.N.S." It's an acronym partially borrowed from legendary college football coach Lou Holtz (whose granddaughter, Hailey, is the Seahawks' football operations coordinator) that stands for "What's Important Now."

Around the corner, on the landing of the stairwell that leads to meeting rooms on the second floor, is a message that signifies one shift from the Carroll era. His principal rule was to "protect the team." But Carroll also empowered his players to be themselves, which invited a sense of individualism that didn't always align with the greater good.

Two words are now repeated on a wall that Macdonald's players pass by every day, something he borrowed from the season he spent as the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator:

THE TEAM

THE TEAM

THE TEAM

"It's a brotherhood," said Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL's leading receiver. "It's something that we've built from the ground up. Seattle is very, if you will, off the map. So the togetherness, when we travel, when we go places, it's protect the team, it's protect the brotherhood, and we really stand on that. We really believe that, and it shows every single day. If you're not really here, maybe it's hard to see, but if you're here every single day, you would understand what I'm talking about."

One of Macdonald's favorite mantras is "12 as One," which symbolizes a cohesive style of play while paying tribute to the team's fanbase, known as the 12s. "Chasing Edges" is Macdonald's philosophy on constantly seeking competitive advantages, his version of Carroll's "Always Compete."

The sayings have made their way onto T-shirts and sweatshirts that players wear regularly around the team facility. So has "Ready Squad," which is what the Seahawks call their practice squad. Those shirts include "70" in giant letters, with the No. 53 crossed to symbolize the importance of every player on the roster being ready to step in.

"M.O.B. TIES" was the brainchild of Macdonald's leadership council, a mix of roughly 10 veterans and younger players that serve as a conduit between the locker room and coaching staff.

"It was really a team thing, something that bonds us," Smith-Njigba said. "'Mission Over Bulls---.' That's what we're about, just going forward and winning, and all the other stuff, we'll leave that alone. We're focused on the mission, and it's awesome to do it with these guys in this building."

WHEN THE SEAHAWKS chose Macdonald to replace Carroll, they were hiring one of the NFL's brightest defensive minds. He had led the Ravens to a No. 1 ranking in points allowed, sacks and takeaways in 2023, his second season as Baltimore's coordinator.

But Macdonald was a first-time head coach and the youngest in the NFL at the time at 36, which meant he was going to have to grow into the leadership aspect of the job.

To that end, Schneider helped Macdonald chase an edge this past offseason.

The GM set him up with a pair of consultants who had strong ties to the organization -- Dr. Michael Gervais, a performance psychologist who worked with the Seahawks under Carroll, and former Seattle kicker Steven Hauschka. The two reviewed clips of Macdonald's team meetings, helping him hone his message to players.

The son of a West Point grad, Macdonald will lay down the law when he needs to. But he's also the first to admit his own mistakes, like when he makes an ill-fated defensive play-call that puts his players in a bad spot. That accountability goes a long way.

"I honestly started feeling it throughout OTAs," Williams said of the Seahawks' connectedness. "Coach Macdonald, his leadership, I think, has gained a lot of respect from the team. You can see people respect him and listen to him. I think a part of it is he points out when he has flaws, which allows players to feel comfortable when they have flaws pointed out as well. So I think it just starts with him. It kind of just bled into the rest of the team."