Week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season brought plenty of change to our weekly NFL Power Rankings. While the Rams and Broncos clinched playoff berths, the Patriots couldn't secure the AFC East title against the Bills. The Buccaneers and Panthers lost both of their matchups by a combined four points. Plus, the Packers and Chiefs had their long-term plans impacted by ACL injuries to edge rusher Micah Parsons and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, respectively. How do all these teams stack up? We made a 1-32 list.

In addition to the rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick a player from each team who could receive a contract extension this offseason. Which 2023 NFL draft picks will land new deals for the first time in their careers? Which veterans entering unrestricted free agency could stay with their current team?

Let's get into all that, starting with the same No. 1 team from last week's rankings. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 15 result: Beat the Lions 41-34

Week 15 ranking: 1

Extension candidate: Wide receiver Puka Nacua

Nacua is eligible for an extension this offseason, and getting that done will be a priority for the Rams. The 2023 fifth-round pick had nine catches for 181 yards against the Lions. It was his second straight game with at least 150 receiving yards, and he became the first Rams player to meet that mark since 2004, according to ESPN Research. It will likely be a record-setting contract for Nacua; Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase leads all receivers with $40.25 million per year. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 15 result: Beat the Colts 18-16

Week 15 ranking: 3

Extension candidate: Left tackle Charles Cross

The Seahawks are expected to begin negotiating with Cross, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the spring. All three franchise cornerstones are likely to sign massive extensions at some point, but Cross is likely the safest bet to get his this offseason. Seattle can and likely will exercise the fifth-year options on Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba's rookie contracts, buying the team time in case the two sides are far apart in negotiations. Cross, the ninth pick in 2022, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, so there will be more urgency to get his extension done. -- Brady Henderson

Week 15 result: Beat the Packers 34-26

Week 15 ranking: 4

Extension candidate: LB Alex Singleton

Singleton, who turned 32 on Dec. 7 and had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor last month, has spoken about "just appreciating every moment I have in this game.'' The Broncos have signed several players to extensions over the past two seasons, leaving Singleton and defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers as their most high-profile unrestricted free agents in March. Singleton moved to middle linebacker this season to accommodate the arrival of Dre Greenlaw, and Singleton has flourished with his fifth 100-tackle season in the past six years. Though he likely won't get a long-term deal because of his age, the Broncos will want him back. As inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding said: "He's at PhD level." -- Jeff Legwold

Week 15 result: Lost to the Bills 35-31

Week 15 ranking: 2

Extension candidate: Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga

The No. 3 player on the depth chart behind starters Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, the 6-foot-2, 335-pound Tonga, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Patriots last March, has been a solid role player and power fullback. He has totaled 21 tackles, two QB hits and two passes defended, often doing the dirty work that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. "Great teammate, first and foremost," coach Mike Vrabel said. "Plays square, plays with his hands, tries to control the blocker. Plays with great effort, and so those things usually help you at the line of scrimmage." -- Mike Reiss

Week 15 result: Beat the Patriots 35-31

Week 15 ranking: 6

Extension candidate: Linebacker Shaq Thompson

The Bills have some huge offensive line decisions this offseason, as center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards are set to become free agents. But Thompson is a logical re-signing this offseason thanks to his play and role off the field in just one year with the team. He has become a vocal leader and made an impact as a starter and backup. The 31-year-old linebacker came to Buffalo after spending 10 seasons with the Panthers. -- Alaina Getzenberg

play 2:26 What impressed Stephen A. about Bills' win over Patriots Stephen A. Smith explains why he was so impressed by Josh Allen and the Bills' comeback win over the Patriots.

Week 15 result: Beat the Jets 48-20

Week 15 ranking: 8

Extension candidate: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has been the Jaguars' leader in catches (27) and receiving yards (355) since the team acquired him via trade from the Raiders on Nov. 4. He's in the last year of a three-year, $33 million contract, and the Jaguars want him back as he has become quarterback Trevor Lawrence's most trusted receiver, especially in the middle of the field. The 29-year-old had a career-high 1,027 receiving yards with Las Vegas in 2024. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 15 result: Beat the Titans 37-24

Week 15 ranking: 7

Extension candidate: Kicker Eddy Pineiro

After extending the contract of right tackle Colton McKivitz in September, the most obvious options are on special teams. Returner Skyy Moore is a strong candidate, but Piñeiro has stabilized a position that has been a question for the past few seasons. Through 14 games, he hasn't missed any of his 25 field goal attempts, including six tries from 50-plus yards. Coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't like having to worry about his kicker, and getting Piñeiro signed beyond 2025 would likely allow the franchise to rest easy at the position. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 15 result: Beat the Raiders 31-0

Week 15 ranking: 9

Extension candidate: Edge Jaelan Phillips

Acquired from the Dolphins for a 2026 third-round pick in November, Phillips has fortified a defensive front that looks championship-caliber in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. He has 27 pressures, 10 QB hits, a sack and three tackles for loss in six games with the Eagles. Phillips has played for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio at two different stops and is a clear fit for his scheme. He is just 26 and plays a premium position, making him precisely the type of player Philadelphia's front office would commit to long term. -- Tim McManus

Week 15 result: Lost to the Broncos 34-26

Week 15 ranking: 5

Extension candidate: Linebacker Quay Walker

This is a maybe because there aren't many must-sign players in the Packers' 2026 free agent group. The Packers declined his fifth-year option, which would have paid him roughly $14.75 million next season. However, the former first-round pick has improved in the past two years under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to where the Packers might bring him back. -- Rob Demovsky

play 1:38 Can Packers make a deep playoff run without Micah Parsons? Rex Ryan and Dan Orlovsky express their doubts about Packers' playoff hopes without Micah Parsons.

Week 15 result: Beat the Browns 31-3

Week 15 ranking: 10

Extension candidate: Safety Kevin Byard III

The Bears don't have any safeties under contract for 2026, so maintaining stability in the secondary should be a priority this offseason. In the final year of his two-year deal with Chicago, Byard has a league-leading six interceptions and seven passes defensed. Though he's on the older end for extension-eligible safeties at 32, he has never missed a game because of injury and has shown little to no regression. "He's playing at a really high level on that back end, picking up a new scheme, and he's really leading the charge, not just for the defense, but the entire team," coach Ben Johnson said. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 15 result: Beat the Chiefs 16-13

Week 15 ranking: 13

Extension candidate: Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu has emerged as one of the league's best pass rushers, leading the Chargers with a career-high 12 sacks this season. The 2023 second-round pick sat behind outside linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack for his first two years, and he has put it all together in his first season as a full-time starter. Tuipulotu is tied with the Broncos' Nik Bonitto for the eighth-highest pressure rate in the league (12.9%). Eligible for a contract extension after this season, he is well-positioned for a long-term deal with the Chargers. -- Kris Rhim

Week 15 result: Lost to the Rams 41-34

Week 15 ranking: 11

Extension candidate: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is off to a record-breaking start to his young career with 47 total touchdowns, which is tied with Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns by a player in his first three seasons. Detroit has a track record of rewarding its top players, with nearly $1 billion worth of contracts signed to nine players since spring 2024. Gibbs is still on his rookie deal and has a fifth-year option in 2027, but he is eligible for an extension this offseason. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 15 result: Beat the Cardinals 40-20

Week 15 ranking: 12

Extension candidate: Defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

This season, Anderson has had the fifth-most tackles for loss (16) and ninth-most sacks (10.5) in the league. The No. 3 pick in 2023 is expected to get an extension, one year after Derek Stingley Jr. became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history on a three-year, $90 million deal. Quarterback C.J. Stroud -- the No. 2 pick in 2023 -- is also eligible for an extension this offseason. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 15 result: Beat the Dolphins 28-15

Week 15 ranking: 14

Extension candidate: Running back Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell signed a one-year, $1.79 million deal to join the Steelers in free agency last year, and he should earn a fair bit more this time. Elusive and explosive, Gainwell has been a Swiss Army knife for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith throughout the season, and he led the Steelers with 80 rushing yards against the Dolphins. He also had 7 receptions on 7 targets for 46 yards. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 15 result: Beat the Bengals 24-0

Week 15 ranking: 19

Extension candidate: Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jackson's salary cap number skyrockets from $43.5 million in 2025 to $74.5 million next year, which makes reducing this hit the priority for Baltimore. The Ravens acknowledged last offseason that they had internal discussions about a new deal for Jackson, who represents himself. What will it take to get a new contract? Last March, coach John Harbaugh said, "When Lamar gets paid, he's going to be the highest-paid player in football, just like he was last time. I think every contract he signs, probably until he decides to hang up his cleats, he's going to be that guy." -- Jamison Hensley

Week 15 result: Lost to the Seahawks 18-16

Week 15 ranking: 17

Extension candidate: Wide receiver Alec Pierce

It's not accurate to call this a sure thing because Pierce, who leads the NFL in yards per catch (20.1), is likely to get robust interest as an unrestricted free agent this spring. But he loves playing for Indianapolis and has developed a bond with quarterback Daniel Jones, who is expected to be re-signed despite tearing his Achilles last week. Pierce has shown great development this season, expanding his game well beyond his renowned deep routes. Determining his value, however, will be challenging because of the high price of recent receiver deals. -- Stephen Holder

Week 15 result: Lost to the Vikings 34-26

Week 15 ranking: 15

Extension candidate: Running back Javonte Williams

We've talked about wide receiver George Pickens' future ad nauseam. Let's look at Williams instead. He has career highs in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns (10) this season. He tore his ACL in 2022 but has been healthy since. He turns 26 in April. But in the past two years, the Cowboys have found 1,000-yard rushers with an undrafted free agent (Rico Dowdle) and a low-cost free agent (Williams). Do they think it's worth keeping Williams? They will likely set a price and not exceed their budget. And the franchise tag would not be an option because that seems destined for Pickens. -- Todd Archer

Week 15 result: Lost to the Chargers 16-13

Week 15 ranking: 16

Extension candidate: Cornerback Jaylen Watson

A former seventh-round pick, Watson has been an above-average defender for the Chiefs and is on the final year of his rookie deal. He has started every game this season, playing a career-high 809 snaps (97% of the defense). In coverage, he has yet to surrender a touchdown, recording two interceptions and six pass breakups. By retaining Watson, the Chiefs can still keep the quality duo at cornerback with McDuffie, a two-time All-Pro cornerback, on the opposite side. -- Nate Taylor

play 1:07 Woody: It's time for the Chiefs to retool Damien Woody explains why the Chiefs should reshape their roster after Patrick Mahomes' injury and missing the playoffs.

Week 15 result: Lost to the Steelers 28-15

Week 15 ranking: 21

Extension candidate: Linebacker Jordyn Brooks

There are a few qualified Dolphins players here, including running back De'Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer, but we'll look at Brooks. He has led the team in tackles in each of his first two seasons and has been Miami's most consistent player on either side of the ball this season. At 28, he has missed only two games since his rookie season and is a bona fide leader in the Dolphins' locker room. Brooks has one year remaining on his deal, but extending him should be a no-brainer. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 15 result: Lost to the Saints 20-17

Week 15 ranking: 18

Extension candidate: Center Cade Mays

Carolina gave Mays a one-year restricted free agent tender worth $3.4 million before the season to compete with Austin Corbett for the starting job. Corbett won a close battle, but when he was out because of an MCL injury, Mays took over, and the offense flourished. Mays missed two games because of an ankle injury this season, but he appears to be the answer at center long term. He ranks 13th in pass block win rate this season among 34 qualifying centers. -- David Newton

Week 15 result: Lost to the Falcons 29-28

Week 15 ranking: 20

Extension candidate: Wide receiver Mike Evans

The franchise's all-time leading scorer is at the top of the list, but Evans has to decide if he wants to play another season at 33. He has another year left on the $52 million deal he signed in March 2024, but Evans has missed nine games this season because of injuries (hamstring strain, broken collarbone and a concussion). In his first game back this past Thursday from the broken collarbone injury, Evans finished with a season-high 132 receiving yards on six receptions. -- Jenna Laine

play 1:16 What is Mike Evans' fantasy celling in Week 16? Daniel Dopp likes what he saw with Mike Evans' return and expects another good fantasy week from him.

Week 15 result: Beat the Cowboys 34-26

Week 15 ranking: 23

Extension candidate: Wide receiver Jalen Nailor

The Vikings would love to bring back Nailor, who has caught 26 passes for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns as their No. 3 receiver this season. But the team is bracing for the likelihood that he will be one of the top receivers available in free agency, which could make it difficult for Minnesota to match an offer. With Justin Jefferson under contract at $35 million per year, and 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison also a part of the Vikings' long-term plans, Nailor could be the odd man out. Addison is eligible for an extension after the season. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 15 result: Lost to the Ravens 24-0

Week 15 ranking: 22

Extension candidate: Guard Dalton Risner

Risner signed a one-year, prove-it deal after training camp with the Bengals. After missing essentially an entire offseason, he has settled into Cincinnati's locker room and won the starting job at right guard. Risner ranks 35th out of 66 qualifying guards in pass block win rate. Cincinnati is 27th in pass block win rate, but that's tied for its highest standing in that metric over a full season (2023) since Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020. Even with rookie Jalen Rivers waiting in the wings, re-signing Risner makes sense for a unit that needs stability. -- Ben Baby

Week 15 result: Beat the Buccaneers 29-28

Week 15 ranking: 24

Extension candidate: Cornerback Dee Alford

Alford received blame for the Falcons' issues against the pass last season. He signed a one-year deal to return in April and has been one of the most valuable players for an improved defense. After losing the starting nickel job to rookie Billy Bowman Jr. coming out of training camp, Alford has stepped in when A.J. Terrell Jr., Mike Hughes or Bowman were injured. Alford has two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 2025. His fourth-quarter interception last Thursday helped seal a Falcons win. His Swiss Army knife skill set should make him a no-brainer to re-sign. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 15 result: Beat the Panthers 20-17

Week 15 ranking: 27

Extension candidate: Wide receiver Chris Olave

Olave will play out 2026 on his fifth-year option if the Saints do not reach an extension with him. He said in October that there have been talks with the front office about a potential extension, although nothing has happened yet. The Saints released Brandin Cooks and traded Rashid Shaheed, leaving Olave as the primary target. Because the Saints don't have a lot of receiving options, it would make sense for them to close a deal with Olave this offseason. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 15 result: Beat the Commanders 29-21

Week 15 ranking: 25

Extension candidate: Left tackle Laremy Tunsil

Tunsil is signed through 2026, but Washington traded three draft picks last offseason to keep him around long term. He has been everything Washington had hoped, solidifying the left side of the line and mentoring rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said he knew Tunsil would be a "dominant pass protector, but the run game stuff has been phenomenal." And, Kingsbury said, "It'd be hard to find one that's played better at that position this season, so he's going to get a lot of money." -- John Keim

play 0:59 Dan Quinn: We're shutting down Jayden Daniels for the rest of the season Commanders coach Dan Quinn explains the team's decision to sit Jayden Daniels the rest of the season.

Week 15 result: Lost to the Giants 29-21

Week 15 ranking: 29

Extension candidate: Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson

He's the Giants' top receiver this season and was a second-round pick in 2022. Robinson has proven this season that he can play inside and outside, though he leads all receivers with 505 yards out of the slot. But he could be costly after Buffalo's Khalil Shakir signed a deal worth up to $15 million per year this past offseason. But the Giants can't afford to lose any playmaker as they try to build around quarterback Jaxson Dart. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 15 result: Lost to the Texans 40-20

Week 15 ranking: 26

Extension candidate: Safety Jalen Thompson

Thompson should get his second extension from the Cardinals this offseason after signing a deal worth up to $40 million in 2022. He has become critical in Arizona's defense, playing alongside perennial Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker for the past seven seasons. Thompson has proven to be a consistent force on defense and is a versatile player who can make an impact from sideline to sideline. As long as Baker is alongside Thompson, the two make a dangerous one-two punch. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 15 result: Lost to the Bears 31-3

Week 15 ranking: 28

Extension candidate: Linebacker Devin Bush

After a severe knee injury in 2020 upended the beginning of his career, Bush has had a resurgence in Cleveland over the past two seasons. The 2019 first-round pick has started 24 games with the Browns, and he's on pace for his first 100-tackle season since he was a rookie in Pittsburgh. Bush will be a free agent after the season, but he has helped provide stability in the middle of Cleveland's defense while Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been injured. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 15 result: Lost to the Jaguars 48-20

Week 15 ranking: 30

Extension candidate: Guard Joe Tippmann

Tippmann, signed through 2026 on his rookie deal, has proven to be a durable and versatile lineman, capable of playing guard or center. The former second-round pick is 17th out of 63 qualified guards in run block win rate this season. The Jets can be proactive by signing him to a long-term deal. The most important pending free agent is running back Breece Hall. From all indications, they want to re-sign him. -- Rich Cimini

Week 15 result: Lost to the 49ers 37-24

Week 15 ranking: 31

Extension candidate: Linebacker Jihad Ward

Ward was a late addition to the Titans' roster during training camp, but he has become one of the veteran leaders in the locker room. "It's his work ethic, how he goes out and practices," interim coach Mike McCoy said. "The way he goes about his business, that helps everyone understand how to do things on a daily basis." Ward, a 2016 second-round pick by the Raiders, offers versatility up front and has been a key part of Tennessee's pass rush with 4.5 sacks this season. -- Turron Davenport

Week 15 result: Lost to the Eagles 31-0

Week 15 ranking: 32

Extension candidate: Cornerback Eric Stokes

The Raiders' starting cornerback is one of the few players who made a strong case to get an extension this offseason. Stokes has given up a completion rate of 58.1% and a passer rating of 93.6 -- the lowest of his career. Despite Las Vegas' struggles, Stokes told ESPN that he loves the organization and would be open to returning. "If the opportunity is there, heck yeah," he said. "If not, I can't be sad about it. It's business." -- Ryan McFadden