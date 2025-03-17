Pat McAfee and Darius Butler react to Derek Stingley Jr.'s three-year, $90 million extension that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. (1:25)

HOUSTON -- Derek Stingley Jr., and the Houston Texans have agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal includes $89 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN, and the average annual value surpasses the previous record for cornerbacks, which was set last week by Jaycee Horn, whose four-year, $100 million extension with the Carolina Panthers averages $25 million per season.

Stingley is coming off an All-Pro season in which he had five interceptions (tied for sixth most), 18 pass breakups (second most) and allowed the second-lowest completion percentage among cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps (46.7%), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft led a pass defense that ranked sixth in passing yards allowed (201) as he took on the challenge of guarding premiere wide receivers, including Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) and DJ Moore (Chicago Bears).

Opposing quarterbacks netted a passer rating under five when targeting Stingley against the Cowboys (3.5), Jacksonville Jaguars (0), Buffalo Bills (0) and Detroit Lions (0).

This is the first time that Texans general manager Nick Caserio has extended one of his first-round draft picks during his tenure. This is Caserio's second draft pick to receive an extension -- wideout Nico Collins signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal in May 2024.