NFL free agency came and went in a blink. Sure, it's technically still happening, but the bulk of the action happened in the early part of last week. So with most of the noteworthy signings and trades complete, and most of this offseason's big money handed out, it's time for some free agency overreactions.

Did your team "win the offseason?" Did your team blow it by missing out on the big defensive signings? Has anything that happened in the past week or so significantly altered the landscape of the 2025 NFL season?

The answer to all of these questions is probably "no." But that's the point of overreactions, isn't it? We're all probably way too worked up over what has been going on with these teams and players over the course of the past week. So let's determine what you should actually be worried about and what's just an overreaction.

Jump to:

Chiefs won't win the AFC West?

Vikings will win the NFC North?

Falcons' QB mishandling continues?

Terrible year to need a QB?

49ers' Super Bowl window is closed?

The Chiefs' nine-year AFC West division title streak will end this season